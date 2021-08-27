By Modupe Ogunji

The Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku has said his state is the major producer of rice in Nigeria.

The governor who stated this in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of Taraba, said his administration is credited with outstanding credentials in agricultural development through its farmers support programmes.

He said; “Taraba under my watch has become a major producer of rice, assorted vegetables and impetus.Today, Highland tea is a global brand.”

He also listed some of the basic amenities that has been put in place in Taraba. Among them are: access to health facilities, provision of modern equipment in hospitals, human empowerment programme and Hope Afresh foundation by the First Lady, Anna Darius Ishaku.

Ishaku while appreciating his people for their support, urged them to come together as one in lifting Taraba irrespective of religion and political persuasion.

“I congratulate all of you on this important day in the life of our state and urge you to remain steadfast in your loyalty and support for the state,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria