• How I put my life on line for the love of Nigeria

• ‘I went into aviation to create jobs, not to make money’

• Says FG supporting growth of indigenous investments

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Chief Allen Onyema, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, a foremost airline operator in Nigeria recently increased salaries of his over 3,000 staff, at a time when many businesses are closing shops.

In this interview, the lawyer turned entrepreneur and business mogul gives reasons for the gesture, why he ventured into aviation business, challenges and government’s interventions . He also explains how he risked his life to bring peace to the Niger Delta during the era of militancy in the region. Excerpt:

Air Peace has been dubbed king of the air barely a few years after it started operations. What are you doing differently?

Firstly, I would like to say it is down to the hand of God Almighty. What we are doing differently is making safety our priority. We put safety and uphold safety in our operations. As you know, everybody wants to fly safe. And I’m sure a lot of people know that we have zero tolerance for unsafe practices. We spend a lot on aircraft spares and on aircraft maintenance. We don’t cut corners and we don’t divert funds meant for the airline to any other thing but for the airline. We are very true to vendors. As a matter of fact, nobody can say we have cheated them. We service our debts as and when due. We don’t have bad debts. We pay our staff well and promptly too. Salaries are paid well before the end of the month. We also try to show integrity in everything we do. These are some of the reasons we are succeeding and why everybody wants to fly Air Peace.

You recently increased the salaries of your workers at a time when many organisations are downsizing. Is it that you are making so much profit…?

First of all, it goes back to the reasons why the airline was floated in the first place. I didn’t go into aviation because I wanted to make more money. It is not a profitable venture. It is capital intensive and very risky. It also demands a lot from you. The whole idea behind floating the airline was a conviction that was borne out of the information I got in 2007 that one aircraft could create up to 1000 jobs. So, I went into aviation to create meaningful jobs for the critical mass of unemployed people in Nigeria and not because I wanted to be richer. Having gone into it, I told myself that I am looking forward to a day that the airline would make profits and I would start sharing the profits with staff. That day has not come but it will come someday.

Lasting Legacy

So, it’s all about leaving a legacy where people in generations to come will be able to say that my great grandfather worked in Air Peace, my grandfather worked in Air Peace, my father worked in Air Peace and here I am working in Air Peace. So in order to create such a lasting legacy, you have to recognize those tools that are being used to create such a legacy, the workers. They are the people that toil day and night to make Air Peace succeed. Again, because of what is happening in the country now, the insecurity and all that, a lot of Nigerians, especially the youths, are trying to run out of the country, to even neighbouring countries. They are losing hope.

Restoring Hope

So, I decided to increase their salaries to give them hope. Not just a little increase because some got 10 per cent while others got up to 100 per cent, depending on the person’s level. The highest earners got about 10 to 20 per cent increase, which is also very huge. I did this because I know that when you employ one Nigerian, he feeds about 10 to 15 people. So our over 3, 000 staff is like Air Peace feeding about 45,000 people. So, I’m trying to use the platform of Air Peace to restore hope not only to the teeming mass of youths in Air Peace but also to their peers outside Air Peace and the people that depend on them. Now, they are all working, believing that if this could happen now, more will come if we have peace in the country. The major reason was to restore hope in the country.

Recently, you applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his numerous interventions to help airline operators survive. You also said government agencies have been a hindrance to the president’s good intentions…

Yes, it is true that I applauded the Federal Government because we never had this type of enabling environment given to us by President Buhari in the aviation sector. You know, it has become a pastime to criticize the government only. Yes, when the government does anything wrong, I encourage constructive criticism but if the government does something right, we should also commend it. But once you commend government these days, people call you all sorts of names. However, for someone like me, I don’t give a damn. I say it the way it is. You can see when I criticized Customs, which is an agency of government. When the same Customs saw reasons in my criticism, they changed and I came back to commend them. I told the public that what we were asking Customs to do that they have done it.

Legislative Support

Again, when we complained to the government through the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, he led us to the Minister of Finance, to the Customs Comptroller General and finally to the National Assembly. Yes, he did that and we are all thankful to him for his revolutionary ideas. Thanks to the members of the National Assembly also because when we came to them, they saw reasons with us on why Customs duties and value-added tax, VAT, on imported aircraft and aircraft spares must be removed in order to give operators some succour.

The lawmakers passed the bill and the president didn’t waste any time in signing it into law. He didn’t wait for 48 hours to do that. It shows that the government of the day is very interested in supporting the growth of indigenous investments in the country. We, again, complained to the Customs for not implementing the law at a time and that was addressed immediately. That’s why I always preach constructive engagement because it is very important. When anything happens, engage first and wait and when you want to criticise, let it constructive.

What are the challenges you are facing as an indigenous airline operator and how are you surviving amidst the challenges?

You see, most of the challenges also come from the fact that we are operating from this part of the world whereby nothing is manufactured here, not even a pin on the aircraft is manufactured here. You have to go to Europe or America to import. If your aircraft has technical issues, you have to import. In America, the airlines will go to the next shop and get what they want within 30 minutes but here, you will have to write, check if the spare is available, negotiate and then purchase. When it comes in, you will have to clear it, you know all those things and by the time you get the spares, some days have passed. And because you are a Nigerian airline, things the manufacturers will not do with their people, they will bring it to bear.

The truth is the country is stigmatized for nothing and they do it in order to get things out of us. So we have to keep fighting for ourselves, you have to go over there to import and it needs time to sort it out.

Maintenance Facilities

Another challenge is the lack of maintenance facilities in Nigeria. Every C-check is taken abroad. Air Peace, as I speak to you, has about 21 planes abroad. Each of those planes will not take less than $3 million or even $5 million in most cases before they come back. By the time you do it to about 21 planes, you will be spending over $100 million and that money will go to the outside world. So, imagine this being done here, it will help the economy to generate more jobs. That’s why we are planning to see what we can do to go into partnership to set up MROs here to conduct these checks. With this, we’ll be saving money for the economy and then create more job opportunities for our people.

Considering your numerous philanthropic gestures, it will not be out of place to insinuate that you have political ambitions. Are you aspiring for any elective positions in the near future?

Let me answer your question this way. At the age of nine, I reconciled my father and his immediate elder brother. My father and his brother were having a bitter feud then that almost tore the Onyema family apart. It went on for many years and I didn’t like the fight. One day, I ran away from my father’s house to my uncle in a riverine community called Oba Ofemili. I went to the garage, told the people that I was missing. I told them where I was going and gave my uncle’s name as my father’s. My uncle was a headmaster in that town.

Reconciliation

When I was brought before my uncle who was in enmity with my father, he was looking around, trying to find out if anybody came with me. So, my uncle had to send a message to my father that I was with him. Before then, I had been declared missing. I was the only son of my parents then. My father, who could have been scared that his brother would kill me being the only son, never asked for me to be brought back. My uncle, on the other hand, took me in not minding the feud he was having with my father and that was how I brought the family back together. So which political ambition did I have as a nine-year-old?

Students’ Unionism

Again, when I was in secondary school, I discovered that something was not right with the leadership of the students’ union in my home town. As a 14-year-old, I was in class 3 but I engineered the overthrow of the students’ union leadership. This was an association where you had university students and even those who had passed out from the university. But I did something even graduates could not do. I went from house to house getting members to sign my petition for change of students leadership. That was how we overthrew them and restored peace. People still talk about it to date. Furthermore, I was in the university when Zaria was boiling. I led the delegation of other nine students from the University of Ibadan to help to restore peace there. I was in my late teens then. Which political ambition did I have as a teenager? I formed the Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria(FEHN) in order to promote and encourage broad nationalism as against the ethnic and religious nationalism that is practiced in Nigeria. It was all about promoting peace and unity in my country. Which political ambition did I have at the age of 20 when I muted the idea and executed it? Which political ambition did I have then.

Nonviolence

In 2003, I decided that the Niger Delta situation should be squarely addressed. For the love of my country and, on my own, I started seeking avenues to try to solve the problem. The problem of Niger Delta was agitation for resource control because they felt they were being marginalised and when they complained, nobody listened to them. So they went about it the wrong way by taking up arms.

I remembered that Mahatma Gandhi used nonviolence to bring down British rule in India without encouraging violence. I remembered that Martin Luther King used the same method to abolish official segregation in America. I remembered that Lech Walesa of Poland with his solidarity group, in 1981, brought the all-powerful communist regime down in Poland while enthroning democratic governance in that country using the same nonviolence method. All the above men succeeded in their respective quests without doing or encouraging violence. So I decided that I must acquire this nonviolence education, go to the Niger Delta, teach and show them how they would use it to get what they wanted. I started this in 2003.

Peace Studies

I wrote the University of Rhode Island Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies, Kingston, Rhode Island, USA, to give me and my staff admission to be taught on nonviolence. They gave us admission, 22 of us but we were denied visas. I then wrote to the school and asked them to come to Nigeria with their staff and faculty to teach us. They told me it was expensive. I told them to come that I would fund it and I funded it for my country, nobody gave me money.

Funding

I brought the entire faculty to be here in Nigeria for several months. I used my money to be training and transforming militants. I took some of them to South Africa to deepen their knowledge. Even the American embassy gave me some Niger Delta restive youths they knew then to train and transform. I funded it alone. This was between 2005 and 2008.

You know, US have their dossier of Niger Delta militants because at that time, whatever the militants were doing was disturbing the American economy too because it made the Nigerian Brent become very expensive. US Embassy didn’t give me any money. I used my money to train them and that was how I became the darling of all governments in the world. So what political ambition did I have then in my 30s in 2006? It was my nonviolence program that finally brought about the fall of violent militancy in Nigeria. For three good years, between 2005 and 2008, my young family rarely had me at home. I laid my life on the line for the love of my country. My forays into the Niger Delta for the sake of my country was a dangerous assignment. I could have been killed then but God Almighty preserved me.

Late President Yar’Adua sought to know how I was succeeding where both local and international forces seemed to be failing from Mr. Timi Alaibe, who was then the MD of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). This was before Amnesty Programme. It was the final test run of the transformation of 600 ex-militants and their commanders that I was told led to the Presidential Amnesty given to the ex warlords and the eventual peace that returned to the region. What political ambition did I have between 2004 and 2008? I live for God; I am doing what God wants me to do. I love peace, I love humanity, I do not discriminate, above all, this is my life. I am a nationalist.

Xenophobic Attacks

Now, I went to South Africa to bring Nigerians home free of charge and some people started saying I did it because I wanted to be president of Nigeria. I never did it for any political ambition. It’s just one’s passion for one’s country, that’s my driving force. What I did in South Africa was spontaneous. I saw the xenophobic attacks on television when we were in a meeting at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) headquarters. I immediately called on my other brother airlines for us to send a jet each to South Africa to evacuate Nigerians but my colleagues didn’t take me serious. I said, “I’m going to do it” and I did it. When the accolades started coming which I didn’t bargain for, some people started saying I must be interested in politics and started accusing me of nursing presidential ambition.

Some went down memory lane recounting all I have done for my nation in the last 20 years including but not limited to the planning and execution of “The 1st NIGERIA FOREVER PROJECT”- a program designed and executed in 2004 in the 36 states and Abuja to encourage and promote broad nationalism as against ethnic and religious nationalism and solely financed by me; the nonviolence transformation of Niger Delta militants, the sponsorship in 2017 of Arewa youths, IPOB members, OPC, Niger Delta youths to Nonviolence Leadership Program at the Emory University, Atlanta, USA, fully financed by me and my other numerous nationwide activities using my organisation, The Foundation for Ethnic Harmony in Nigeria (FEHN).

COVID-19 Evacuation

That was not all. We also went to London to evacuate Nigerians there in the heat of the COVID-19 crisis. We went to the UK, did one evacuation and Nigerians were jubilating. They paid peanuts for us to bring them home whereas other airlines were charging triple of that amount. To me, it was not about business. I did it as a national call.

When the embassy announced two more flights, it was filled up before 24 hours. Nigerians wanted to fly out in their flag carrier but then, the British authorities stopped us by denying us a landing permit because of TCO clearance. Just because I didn’t want Nigerians to pay through their noses, I brought my own money to charter planes from a European company to bring them home. I paid the extras for them because I didn’t want to expose them as it happened to the ones in Canada who had no money.

Stranded

I went to India where a lot of Nigerians that went to India for medical treatments got stranded. I brought over 120 Nigerians home free of charge. Nigerians in Indonesia were destroying the embassy because they couldn’t come back, they didn’t have help. I went to Malaysia, Indonesia and China picking numerous Nigerians that couldn’t afford flight fares and bringing them home for free. So it’s not about money or because I want to be president, no, I don’t think of that. I did it to save the image of the country. This is me, this is how I was created. So which political ambition did I have as a nine-year-old because that’s when these things started.

Political Meanings

Now, anything I do because I have attained this age, people tend to read political meanings into it. I love this country, I love people, I love humanity and I don’t discriminate. That’s the thing about me. So, I do the things I do out of passion for my country. I could have been living abroad because I had what it takes to be living abroad. I had many offers after leaving school but I refused because I love this country. I decided to be here. I had all my children at the Ikeja General Hospital! I have no airs over my shoulders and luckily my wife is like me. I love Nigeria and I have not lost hope in the country.

