Dayo Johnson Akure

The Lawmaker representing Ondo South Senatorial District of Ondo State at the Senate, Sen Nicholas Tofowomo has described the action of Indonesian immigration officials filmed assaulting a Nigerian diplomat as an utmost insult to the sovereignty of the nation.

Tofowomo who said this at Ileoluji, his country home asked “President Buhari and the federal government to decline all apologies by the Indonesian government and take decisive action against this international embarrassment that must not be left unchecked to serve as a deterrent to other countries.

According to a statement by his SA Media and Publicity, Akinrinlola Olumide, the Senator said “I saw the footage circulating on social media showing how Abdulrahman Ibrahim, a consular officer based in Jakarta, was being held down embarrassingly in a vehicle by Indonesian immigration officials who were filmed assaulting him.

“I consider this as an utmost insult to our sovereignty. This is nonsense and madness taken too far by the affected Indonesian immigration officials who were filmed enjoying the inhuman treatment of a Nigerian Diplomat.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to decline all apologies from the Indonesian government and take decisive action against this violation of International law to serve as a deterrent to other countries of the world.

“This madness against our Diplomat is beyond apologies. President Buhari should act now.

“After refusing their apologies, he must cut off bilateral relations with Indonesia and ask all Nigerians there to come back home while all the Indonesians in Nigeria should be asked to leave our country immediately before it becomes a national crisis.

Tofowomo said that “The United Nations must react to this and invoke appropriate sanction immediately. If not, it means there is nothing United in the United Nations.

