Aspira Nigeria, an organization famed for its quality efforts to tackle bacteria infection has disclosed that its product, Viva Plus, is an upgrade on existing products.

This followed an outcry against unhealthy living among Nigerians. Findings made by the company also revealed that families increased demands for improved quality production.

It was observed that Aspira laundry cleaning products are designed to be multipurpose and affordable. They include Fizz multipurpose soap, Viva bar soap and Viva plus detergents.

Viva plus laundry sanitiser detergent powder was produced as a response to the spreading ill-causing bacteria, in addition to keeping clothes stain-free. This was revealed in an interview with the Product Manager of Aspira Nigeria Limited, Ali Jammal.

Also, a statement gathered on the company’s website, www.aspiranigeria.com, revealed that stringent measures were taken during the production.

“We have ample infrastructure to ensure a steady supply of laundry care products, and we can ramp up production within short notice. Strict Covid protocols are enforced in all our facilities, and our employees undergo regular health checks.”

“Our equipment and shop floors are sanitized frequently, as is all our packaging material, to eliminate risk to our customers.”

“Aspira also has a widespread and efficient network all over the country, and we can ensure the availability and delivery of Aspira washing soaps and detergents in every nook and corner of Nigeria.”

“Every Aspira laundry detergent carries with it the promise of safety, quality, and effectiveness. If you have not yet tried our vast range of laundry care essentials, now is a good time to start! We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.”

The products are endorsed by the popular ‘FEM’ crooner, Davido along with other Nigerian stars. Also, the Kano state government recently commended the company for its contribution to the state’s economic growth after the company became the official sponsor of the football club, Kano Pillars.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Aspira Nigeria recently supported Lagos state Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) during their Tree Planting Programme.

They also renovated selected schools in Kano and provided writing materials to aid classroom activities for the students.

The company also disclosed that plans are in place to spread the CSR across the federation