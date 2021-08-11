By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, directed the interim leadership of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association Nigeria, ASPAMDA, to conduct elections within 60 to 90 days for the election of substantive executives of the association.

The directive followed protests by some aggrieved members of ASPAMDA, located in the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, over undue delay in conducting an election to usher in new executive members by interim leadership since 2018.

The crisis started in 2018 when the tenure of the last substantive leadership ended and its efforts to extend its tenure led to judicial contestation.

But, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the state government said the interim leadership of ASPAMDA needed to conduct elections and end its protracted leadership crises.

Omotoso said: “A High Court in 2018 kicked out the former leader in a judgment that was affirmed by the Court of Appeal.

“Despite the judgments, the past leadership continued to hold sway. This led to bitter agitations. The state government received a flood of petitions about the past leadership’s refusal to obey court orders, refusing to vacate office.

“The State Government, through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, wrote the Inspector General of Police, requesting that Sunday Igboanuzuo and Emeka Chukwueloka be appointed Chairman and Secretary of the Caretaker Committee immediately, with the mandate to conduct elections to elect a credible leadership for ASPAMDA within 30 days, by the court judgment.

“The Caretaker Committee took off on July 20, 2020. The Caretaker Committee did not conduct elections within the 30 days or even the 90 days specified by the ASPAMDA constitution.

“The state government notes that the Caretaker Committee is rather bent on perpetuating itself in office without due process.”

“The above scenario has bred wide division, bad blood, tension and acrimony in ASPAMDA as a result of the self-perpetuation plan of the Caretaker Committee.”

Omotoso said, who said the state government would monitor developments to ensure the directive is carried out to the latter, expressed optimism that it would end the protracted leadership crises in ASPAMDA and ensure peace and harmony needed to maximise the business potential of ASPAMDA.

Vanguard News Nigeria