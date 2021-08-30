The young pro-baseball hot handle from Suffolk, Virginia, has always shown glimpses of his artistic side on his popular social media accounts. But what started as a personal project quickly went viral and now turned into a second business for the athlete.

The pitcher has shared a truly impressive range of customized cleats and sneakers, and already is counting some big names among his clients. In days where individuality of outfits starts to be more and more valued, one of the easiest ways to really stand out is to have custom kicks. And there’s a decent amount of choice who to go for when it comes to the right designs.

One of those, is young baseball player and MLB prospect Landon Bonneville. The pitcher surprised his fans by launching a new Instagram page earlier this year, exclusively sharing his creations. From cartoon heroes to personal messages and names – everything finds its way illustrated around the feet of his extenisve list of clients.

Not a surprise at all his repertoire includes baseball and football cleets, and even legends like David Wright and Michael Cuddyer have received their pair of ‘Landon’s Customs’. It’s always beautiful to see athletes sharing more interests and talents, beyond their athletic abilities, and this one could surely turn into a lucrative one too.

It seems influencers, fashion lovers and models have already spotted his work and the young man can be assured that there will be a number of incoming orders. Countless comments under a post that shows cleats in a customized ‘AmongUs’ theme imply that entertainers, athletes and it-girls are looking to get their next pair of AirForce1s spiced up. People like top model Billy Arora, who commented ‘I can’t wait for mine!’, were promised that their pair ‘will be FIRE ’.

Young Athlete With Multiple Ventures

Bonneville has always been known to secure multiple lanes besides his athletic career, despite his young age. He is celebrated on social media and had shown glimpses of his artistic talent on shoes before, but little did we know the levels he had reached. His art has recently been included in Uhive’s NFT program, the company had found his work on his extremely popular Instagram account.

Wheras some might assume that these passions could come as a distraction, Landon Bonneville proves week in and week out that he is not only fully focussed on his baseball career, but that he actually sources energy and balance from his other activities. His heart has always been beating for music production and art, and we hope he will be able to keep those passions alive next to his baseball career for as long as possible.

It will be interesting to see whether his clients will look for more popular themed shoe designs, or whether he will eventually even develop his own style and designs. Regardless, Landon’s Customs is definitely something to follow!