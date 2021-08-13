By Agbonkhese Oboh

After 74 years away from topflight football, Brentford FC announced their presence with a 2-0 thumping of an Arsenal side that was largely loose in coordination, but mainly blunt in attack. The English Premier League has started.

With the home fans were baying throughout, the rest of the over 14,000 spectators didn’t count.

And the Thomas Frank-coached side took everything the young Arsenal players threw at them, turned every of their move into a threat and played as if it was a Champion’s League final and they had been doing it all their lives.

They were rugged. They bullied Arsenal’s players who kept passing the ball around with unjustified confidence that slowed their game. With a weak defensive line, this is dangerous play.

When the second goal came in via a long throw-in, Bernd Leno did not see Christian Noergaard’s header. But the shaking net convinced him and the referee pointing to the centre court made nonsense of his complaints.

Mikel Arteta rued many chances his boys fluffed. This is a good time to rethink his choices and tactics.

They neither had a playmaker nor a finisher. Burnt out, some of the young Gunners dribbled until the relentless Brentford players stole the ball.

Arsenal have Chelsea at home on August 22 and defending champions, Man City less than a week later on August 28. As Brentford’s fans jubilate into the night, Gunners’ fans around the world would be scared to say or write COYG!

Sergi Canos has scored the first Premier League goal of 2021/2022 and the first for Brentford since World War 2.

One match down. 379 more to go. It’s the Premier League. Merciless. Exciting. Who expected a less tensed opener?

