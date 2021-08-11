Brigadier General Uwakwe Uja(l) and Brig.General Adewale Adekoya

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has   begun a four-day training for its personnel  within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility,  as part of measures  to improve their  combat fitness and professional competence, to tackle  insecurity in the country.

The training tagged 2021 Combat Proficiency Competition  hosted by the 9 Brigade, Ikeja, featured officers between the rank of  second Lieutenant  and  Major.

The officers  who were drawn from  the Division’s   formations in Ogun and Lagos states, competed in four major exercises which included: weapon handling/life firing, map reading /night navigation skill, combat swimming and obstacle crossing .

Declaring the event open at the Nigerian Army Firing range , Owode , Ogun State, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Lawrence  Fejokwu, explained that the competition   was in line with the Chief of Staff ‘s vision.

The GOC who was represented by the Commander, 81 Division Ordinance Services, Brigadier General Uwakwe  Aja,  said the  training which  was aimed at improving officers  skills, became necessary, to enable  the Army  meet up with the current security challenge.

He said, “ The essence of this exercise is not far-fetched. It is just training. In the Nigerian  Army, we train and  retrain, to enable us to perform creditably well whenever we go out there.

 “By this combat proficiency competition, every officer  here will be acquainted with his routine work without fear or favour. For instance, the Striping /Assembling /Firing   section  will  enable personnel to aim accurately, at targets”.

Addressing the competitors, he said, “   your coming here is not only to compete but also to have it in mind  that whenever you are called upon, you will  have to perform effectively and efficiently well.  You know the situation we are facing in this country, when you are called upon, you must jump up and go all  out, get our victory and come back”.

Also speaking, the Commander, 35 Artillery, Abeokuta, Ogun state, Brig. General  Adewale Adekoya,  said the event was a continuation of the training and retraining the Nigerian Army was known for.

He expressed optimism that at the end o f the competition, the personnel would have improved their leadership capabilities.

