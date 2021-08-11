Brigadier General Uwakwe Uja(l) and Brig.General Adewale Adekoya

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has begun a four-day training for its personnel within the 81 Division Area of Responsibility, as part of measures to improve their combat fitness and professional competence, to tackle insecurity in the country.

The training tagged 2021 Combat Proficiency Competition hosted by the 9 Brigade, Ikeja, featured officers between the rank of second Lieutenant and Major.

The officers who were drawn from the Division’s formations in Ogun and Lagos states, competed in four major exercises which included: weapon handling/life firing, map reading /night navigation skill, combat swimming and obstacle crossing .

Declaring the event open at the Nigerian Army Firing range , Owode , Ogun State, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, explained that the competition was in line with the Chief of Staff ‘s vision.

The GOC who was represented by the Commander, 81 Division Ordinance Services, Brigadier General Uwakwe Aja, said the training which was aimed at improving officers skills, became necessary, to enable the Army meet up with the current security challenge.

He said, “ The essence of this exercise is not far-fetched. It is just training. In the Nigerian Army, we train and retrain, to enable us to perform creditably well whenever we go out there.

“By this combat proficiency competition, every officer here will be acquainted with his routine work without fear or favour. For instance, the Striping /Assembling /Firing section will enable personnel to aim accurately, at targets”.

Addressing the competitors, he said, “ your coming here is not only to compete but also to have it in mind that whenever you are called upon, you will have to perform effectively and efficiently well. You know the situation we are facing in this country, when you are called upon, you must jump up and go all out, get our victory and come back”.

Also speaking, the Commander, 35 Artillery, Abeokuta, Ogun state, Brig. General Adewale Adekoya, said the event was a continuation of the training and retraining the Nigerian Army was known for.

He expressed optimism that at the end o f the competition, the personnel would have improved their leadership capabilities.