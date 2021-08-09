.

**GOC orders Increased Patrols by troops in all AORs

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The headquarters 3 division, Nigerian Army in Jos, has been described as unfounded, the allegation by some indigenes of Plateau State claiming that troops have been given directives to provide Cover for Fulanis to invade farmland of the Irrigwes and destroy their crops.

The 3 divisions Also dismissed claims that the GOC, Major Gen Sallau Ali is from Nasarawa State hence he is working with Fulani extraction against other indigenes.

A statement by Major Eli Lazarus, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations titled,

“Re: The GOC 3 DivisionI Is Not From Nasarawa State’ Also disclosed that the GOC has ordered increased patrols in all the areas of operation to maintain the peace as he is determined to restore sustainable peace in Plateau state.

It said, “Again, the attention of Headquarters 3 Division has been drawn to the continued serial online attacks by faceless detractors.

“In this recent episode, the detractors claimed that the GOC and one Mupanchin Kadarko are communicating with a view to aid the Fulanis to destroy crops belonging to Irigwe people.

“Also, the writers, claimed this time around that the GOC is an indigene of Nasarawa State but grew up in Jebu Miango in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

“The GOC does not know any Mupanchin Kadarko and is not in communication with him (if he exists).

“Also, the GOC is not from Nasarawa State and did not grow up in Jebu Miango community in Bassa LGA of Plateau State. As a reminder, the GOC hails from Kano Municipal LGA of Kano State.

“Furthermore, there are no attackers from Zamfara in Riyom LGA of Plateau State as claimed by the detractors.

“The GOC has ordered increased patrols in all the areas of operation to maintain the peace. He is determined to restore sustainable peace in Plateau state.

“We, therefore, appeal to these detractors to turn a new leaf, embrace peace and cooperate with security agencies in their effort to rid the state of criminals. Law abiding citizens are also enjoined to provide security agencies credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.”