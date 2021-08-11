

**Says over 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists and families have surrendered to troops.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army has denied allegations that it is planning to free some senior Boko Haram Bomb explosive experts in it’s custody.

The Army also said more than 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops due to intense offensive operations on the hideouts and camps in the North East.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations titled ‘Re: Army to Free 2 Senior Boko Haram Bomb Experts After Rehabilitation’ said the Army will never encourage any act of lawlessness or extra judicial killings.

It said, “Our attention has been drawn to a publication by some online news medium in which the authors deliberately misrepresented the facts contained in that report and twisted it to suit whatever purpose they seek to achieve.

“While the Nigerian Army (NA) does not want to be distracted from its main focus of dealing decisively with the threats against peace loving Nigerians, it has become necessary to put issues in their right perspectives.

“It is a known fact that in the recent past, over 1,000 members of Boko Haram and their families have surrendered to the troops due to the intense pressure from troops’ sustained offensive actions.

“Among those were key leaders of the terrorists group who have renounced their membership and have turned themselves in.

“The NA being a professional military organisation will continue to act in accordance with the dictates of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as international best practices.

“It must be known that the NA will never encourage any act of lawlessness or extra judicial killings.

“Accordingly, all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions.

“The ongoing Operation Safe Corridor is an outfit established by the Federal Government and not the NA.

“As such, it is absolutely wrong to say that the NA will free repentant terrorists.

“The NA therefore appeals to the public to disregard the deliberate distortion of facts by these online mediums and continue to support the NA in order to rid the country of terrorism and other forms of insecurity.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has reiterated his admonition to all terrorists groups operating in the country to abandon their illegitimate cause and surrender to troops.”