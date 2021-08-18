By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of Arewa in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has reiterated call for establishment of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, stressing that stability in the commission will enhance peace in the Niger Delta region.

Alhaji Saidu spoke yesterday, saying that he was among several non South Southerners that fought for creation of the commission, adding that allegations that non indigenes were those causing trouble for the commission or the Niger Delta was wrong.

” I moved a motion at Arewa House, Kaduna for Arewa to support creation of NDDC at an Arewa forum.

Outsiders fought for creation of NDDC. Non South Southerners fought for creation of the commission because they saw it as something that will promote national stability”, he said .

He said the likes of former Senate President , Dr Chuba Okadigbon was also at the forefront of agitation for establishment of the NDDC, stressing that it was unfair to label non South Southerners concerned about growth and progress in the commission as trouble makers.

Continuing, Alhaji Saidu also called on the Minister of Niger Delta, Chief Godswill Akpabio to ensure a board is in place for the commission, reminding him of his earlier promise to put the board in place by the end of July.

” The Minister of Niger Delta should take steps to see that a substantive commission is in place. The delay is heating up the region already “, he appealed .

” You remember the Minister was in Warri and after meeting with stakeholders he reportedly assured that a substantive board will be in place . This is almost the middle of August , no board yet. ” Saidu said.

” He should act quickly to ensure the board is in place . We don’t want any tension in the Niger Delta region over this issue “, he pleaded.