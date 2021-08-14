Archbishop Prof Sam kick-started the sharing of 100,000 Naira worth of ZUGACOIN free of charge to all registered and intending registered members of Samzuga Family in Bauchi State on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The National Organizer of Samzuga Foundation, Madam Felicia Agyo represented the Archbishop at the venue of the exercise at WAKILI Nakwada reception center kagadama Yelwa opposite Ecwa Hausa, Kagadama Bauchi State.

It was also reliably gathered that the gifting of N100,000 Naira worth of ZUGACOIN exercise will continue in all the States of Nigeria.

The announcement for all the venues will be published on the Archibishop Sam Zuga’s Social media platform and other channels.

This gesture is in line with Sam Zuga’s continuous efforts to help every willing Nigerian youth and as well boost the depreciating economy of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that few days ago,

the cleric who is the General Overseer of House of Joy Ministry unveiled his plans to gift out N100,000.

The philanthropic cleric who in less than one year ago founded ZUGACOIN, the first Cryptocurrency in Africa, one of the best selling digital currencies in the world, is eager to help Nigerian youths curb poverty.

“The problems affecting the people are not solved by government or people in the government necessarily. God gave me Zugacoin for financial revolution in Nigeria and Africa. It was created purely for Divine intervention. That is why till tomorrow, experts cannot explain through the instrumentality of critical analysis. Everyone is advised to be quiet, surrender their expertise and watch what God is about to do,” he noted.