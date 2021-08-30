By Cynthia Alo

Founder of the Lord of hosts Miracle Chapel, Prophetess Bright Ndibunwa has said that whoever holds the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), may win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Ndibunwa also known as ‘Brighttheseer’, said APGA candidate would win the election by a 55 percent margin if the present Governor of the state, Willie Obiano throws his weight behind him.

According to her, the APC candidate has an almost 50 percent chance while the PDP and other parties not make any impact in the elections.

“APGA has a lot of support; from the Spirit of the land of Anambra State to Spirits from late Odumegwu Ojukwu, to the Biafra spiritual presence, the tendency of APGA likely to become the ‘Eastern Party for ‘The Ndi Igbo will happen in the coming years,” she said.

According to her , Biafra has a spiritual tendency of happening though it is not showing spiritually as what is going to happen now but it is in the pipeline for over a decade to come.

“Governor Willie Obiano is destined to become the ‘Jagaban of Ndi Igbo’ if he will begin to ‘Support Ndi Igbo in his political activities. The APC candidate Andy Uba has a lot to do to convince Anambra people and Umu Igbo that he deserves to become the governor of Anambra state. Andy Uba’s spirit says that he has been cheated and that his right has been deprived now.

The people are asking what he has done for them and what he will do? He is destined to be a governor but he has a lot of convincing with tangible things he has done for the Anambra people to convince the ‘Spirit of Anambra State” .