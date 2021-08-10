By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government said yesterday that the ruling of the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano, which returned Chief Victor Oye as the national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has rekindled hope in the judiciary.

The court, in a unanimous ruling, set aside the controversial judgment of the Jigawa State High Court at Birnin Kudu of June 30 recognizing Jude Okeke as the national chairman of APGA.

With the return of Oye as the party’s national chairman, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has been affirmed, as the APGA candidate in the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state.

The state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who described the Court of Appeal judgment as victory for the APGA family, however, added that “there are no victors and there are no vanquished in this case as far as our great party is concerned”.

The governor, who is also the APGA national leader and chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, said,: “APGA is going into the election as a people’s movement, and this will see us win all 21 local government areas of the state as we did in 2017.

“This is why we set up the Senator Victor Umeh Reconciliation Committee which has been doing a fantastic job.

“Hope in the Nigerian judiciary as the temple of justice for all citizens has been rekindled with the sound judgment.

“There is massive rejoicing all over the state since the news of the judgment filtered into the state, showing that the judgment synchronizes with the expectations, wishes and sentiments of millions of our people”.

“The performance of the legal team and the Court of Appeal judgment will long remain a pride to the law profession in Nigeria, making up for the public loss of confidence generated by both the Birnin Kudu court which had no jurisdiction to entertain the case in the first place and the legal practitioners who took the case to Justice Musa Ubalein Jigawa.

The state government also praised the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), particularly its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) led by Dr Monday Ubani, for openly criticizing Justice Ubale and Okeke’s lawyers for gross professional misconduct.

