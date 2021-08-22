By Chinonso Alozie

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Olusegun Bamgbose, has alleged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has planned for 2023 Presidential ticket of Yemi Osibanjo who is currently the Vice President, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Abubakar Malami.

Bamgbose, revealed this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday, in Owerri, on his assessment of the current political happenings in the country.

Giving his reasons, Bamgbose, said the cabal loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, had backed the Osibanjo/Malami ticket concluding that Osibanjo could be controlled by the cabal.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress, APC is not leaving any stone unturned to extend the tenure of President Buhari come 2023. The cabals have zeroed down on Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo/Abubakar Malami, who is the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the ticket tentatively.

“The choice of Malami is strategic. He is almost the leader of the cabals at the Presidency and will be in a position to effectively checkmate Osinbajo if their plans work out. Nigerians should beware of this dastardly plan by APC to further worsen the economic and political situation of this country.”

Bamgbose claimed; “The situation under Osinbajo will be worse because he won’t be allowed to be effective just as Garba Shehu, has on several occasions took over his responsibilities. Nigerians must stand up to say no to this grand conspiracy to extend Buhari’s tenure by proxy. We should reject any form of the third term for Buhari.

“Osinbajo won’t be allowed to create any meaningful impact as President and will always be remotely controlled by some cabals in the government. He will always pay homage to Buhari and the cabals in anything he does.

“The one million naira question is if he could not perform as Vice President, how sure are we that he will perform as President when the same cabals will still be at the corridors of power? The APC has also considered the enormous influence of Pastor Adeboye before zeroing down on Osinbajo.”

