The Leadership and the entire members of the APC National Youth Council, South-south geopolitical Zone under the leadership of Comr. Preye Tambou Passes a vote of confidence on all the South-South critical stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressive Congress at both the national and State levels.

The support group youth wing of the Party in the zone after a meeting held on the 10th day of August 2021 expressed our unalloyed gratitude of alacrity to all the leaders and passed the vote of confidence on critical stakeholders and leaders of the Party and they are including, His Excellency Comr. Adams Aliu Oshiomhole – First APC Governor and Former National Party Chairman, His Excellency Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade the Executive Governor of Cross River State, Distinguish Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege-Deputy Senate President Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Godswill Obot Akpabio- The Hon. Minister of Niger Delta, His Excellency RT. Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi – The Hon. Minister of Transportation, His Excellency Chief Timpre Marlin Sylva – The Hon. Minister of State for Petroleum Resource, Barr. Festus Keyamo (SAN)- The Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. James Akpan Udoedehhe-National Party Secretary, Barr. Efiong Akwa- Interim Administrator NDDC, Dist. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri Ph.D- Former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, and Col. Milland Dixion Dikio -The Coordinator Presidential Amnesty Programme and S.A to the President on Niger Delta Affairs.

The critical stakeholders/leaders by the State are, Akwa Ibom State: Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, Arc Otu Ita Toyo, Sen. Ita Enang, Sen. John James Akpan Udoedehe, Group Captain Sam Ewang, Barr. Effiong Akwa, Chief Inibehe Okorie, Rt. Hon. Effiong Abia, Otuekong Don Etiebet, HE Hon. Obong Dr Nsima U Ekere, Obong Umana Okon Umana, Sen. Ita Solomon Enang, Chief Barr Dan Abiaz Dr Ita Udosen, Chief Inibehe Okorie, Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Rt. Hon. Emman Ekon,

Hon Patty Etete Ineme

Abom Tony Esu

Hon Emmanuel Akpan

Hon Chris Okorie

Mrs Gloria Useh

Hon Akpan Ekpenyong Utuongo.

Bayelsa State: Chief. Timipre Marlin Sylva, Chief. David Lyon, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, Sen. Degi Eremienyo, Barr. Jothan Amos, Amb. Godknows Bolade Igale, Rt.Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi, Rt. Hon. Werinipre Seibarogu, Prof. Mrs. Ongoebi Maureen Etebu, Hon. Robinson Johnson Etolor, Hon. Dimaro Denyanbofa, Rt. Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, Hon. Godknows Powell, Rt. Hon. Preye Oseke, Hon. Samuel Ongbuku, Hon. Tonye Okio, Chief. Godspower Okpoi, Hon. Alfred Egba, Barr. Mrs. Julie Okah, Engr. Udengs Eradiri, Hon. William Ayakpo Dauyegha, Hon. Douglas Samson, Hon. Timi Agala, and Hon. Hon. Edward Irigha, Hon. Edison Sorgwe.

Cross River State: Sen. Prof. Gov. Ben Ayade, Mr. Jeddy Agba, Sen. John Owan Enoh, Rt Hon. Legor Idagbo, Mr. Jude Ngaji, Sen M.T. Mbu, Sir John Ochala, Joe Agi SAN, Chief Martins Orim, Sen Victor Ndoma Egba, Chief Akin Ricket, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, Chief Chris Agara, Rt Hon Mike, Hon Uguru Usani Uguru, H.E. Rt Hon Larry Odey, Hon Dr Alex Ogbonna, Mr. Joe Wayas APC Stalwart, Engr. Ben Akak.

Delta State: Hon. Olorogun Otega Emerhor, Sen. Ovie Omo-agege, Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, Hon. Stella Okotete Hon. Revd. Francis Ejiro-Oghene Waive, Prof. Bello Bibobra Orubebe, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi, Dr. Emibra Agbeotu, Prophet Jones Ode Orue, Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya, Rt. Hon. Barr. Victor Ochei, Chief Lucky Esigie, Prince Yemi Emiko, Mr. Bernard Okumagba, Dr. Alex Ideh, Dr. Williams Saibakumo, Engr. Clement Moni, Engr. Hyacinth Enuha, AVM Frank Odjobena, High Chief Ayirimi Emami, Hon. Ebiakpo Ezebri, High Chief Michael Johnny, Chief George Timinimi, Chief Ede Dafione, Prof. Pat Utomi, Chief Frank Kokori, AVM Okorodudu, Mrs. Marian Ali, Hon. Mike Seikegha, Rt. Hon. Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Augustine Seibi, Chief Chris Porbine, Hon. Rufus Ebegba, Hon.Harvest Igben, Hon. Egbo Jaro Olorogun.

Edo State: Comr. Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, John Odigie Oyegun, Prof. Oserheimhen Osunbor, Dr. Pius Odubu, Prince Malik Afegbua, Chief lucky Imasuen, Col. David Imuse(rtd), Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, Samson Osagie, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Dennis Idahasa, Hon. Patrick Aisowieren, Mr Lugard Oghogho, Hon. Victor Iyengunmwena, Hon. David lmuse, Hon Engr. Momoh Abubaka.

River State: Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Sen. Magnus Ngei Abe, Col. Milland Dikio, Hon. David Okumgba, Hon. Barr. Ebotte Isaac Ogbotula, Hon. Dr. Sokonte Davies, Amb. Hon. Oji Ngofa, Hon. Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside, Hon. Engr. Mrs. Victoria Nyeche, Hon. Engr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, Hon. Onari Brown, Chief Hon. Theodore Georgewill, Chief Michael West, Pastor Arch. Tonye Cole, Hon. Asita O. Asita, Hon. Maureen Tamuno, Chief. San. Andrew I. Uchendu, Dr. Henry Ogboma, Rt. Hon, Amb. Oji Ngofa, Hon. Victor T. Giadom, Hon. Kingsley Weneda, Hon. Emeka Bake, Hon Ojukaye Flag Amachree, Hon Dawari George, Ama-Opu Senibo Sam Sam Jaja, for their selfless services to the Party and humanity.

We also eulogise the President Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of the Armforces , His Excellency. Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for appointing these illustrious sons and Daughters of the South-South into various positions of trust in his administration.

The zonal executive council in a communique passed the vote of confidence on all the South South leaders of the Party, the national caretaker/Extraordinary convention planning committee and the national leader of the Party, The President and Commander of the Armforces, Federal Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for their services rendered to the Nation and achievements of the administrative goals through the appointees from the South-South.

Some of these numerous achievements in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through the leaders of the South-South are; the Petroleum industry bill (PIB) Via Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the rejuvenation of the railway transportation system in Nigeria – RT Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Forensic report of the NDDC and repositioning of the NDDC for positive output – Sen. Godswill Obot Akpabio, the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries – Chief. Timipre Marlin Sylva and Job creation for the teaming Nigerian Youths through Barr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) as Minister of labour and employment.

The APC National Youth Council through the Zonal Executive committee used this medium to call on all the party organs, including the National Caretaker/Extraordinary convention planning Committee led by his Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Board of Trustee (BOT) and all the state structures to work out modalities possible for a case or rancour free congress at the Local Government, State, Zonal and National levels and ensure all round victory of the party comes 2023.

We further seize this golden opportunity to embrace the prophetic and decisive decisions of the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade for deeming the APC fit and germane to be the best political platform to grow the rest of his Political career. We will once again use this medium to applaud the governor for his political acumen and eulogise him with all accolades because he’s worthy of the encomiums, and we assured the Governor and other leaders of the zone our commitment and readiness to work in glove with them in all ramifications.

Finally, we ask for the approval of the Governor, His Excellency. Sen. Prof. Ayade as we propose the inauguration of the South-South Zonal Excos and the six States executives at Calabar on the 21st of August, 2021.

The statement was signed by the South south Executive Committee APC, NYC. They are Preye V. Tambou – Zonal Coordinator (National Vice President) , Akwa Ibom Emmanuel Amama – Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Rivers State ,Daniel Washington – Zonal Secretary Madu Okehi Zonal Director of Youth Development

Akoyere Edesiri Joy – Zonal Women Leader (Delta State ),Edo state , Osahenrumwen Uzamere – Assistant Zonal Secretary , Bayelsa state

Gabice selekekeme Abenzi – Zonal Publicity Secretary, Cross River , Odama Patrick Ojeka – Zonal Organising Secretary and Oliver Aja Osang – – Zonal Legal Adviser.