By Adeola Badru

GOVERNORS Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, yesterday, held a closed-door meeting with former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governors were ushered into the Ondo Street of the former governor by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari, Chief Sharafadeen Alli, Mr. Bimbo Adepoju and others.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted for several hours, according to a reliable source who spoke to Vanguard, was in a bid to lure Ladoja to the APC.

A source, who spoke with Vanguard that: “We have held series of consultations with the former governor and this is in continuation of our talks with him.

“We do not doubt that this meeting is a success, bearing his body language to our demands. He is an elder full of wisdom and we surely know the power to retake this state rests with him.

“We have also held talks with his loyalists and we are assured of their unflinching support as events unfold.”

