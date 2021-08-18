By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue Wednesday said members of the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state are kicking against the commercialization and privatization of 25 moribund state-owned industries out of ignorance and frustration.

The Governor said by kicking against the process, the APC was clearing exhibiting its ignorance to the global trend in business management and the fact that government had never been a good manager of business.

Governor Ortom who spoke on the matter in Makurdi following criticisms from members of the opposition said all the companies listed for privatization were moribund, stressing that they were rather draining government resources through security for such facilities.

He explained that the advertised sale or privatisation of the enterprises was in compliance with the law on Privatisation and Commercialisation of Enterprises in the State and for Purposes Connected Therewith 2010.

He pointed out that some of the public enterprises had not even taken off since they were established.

While advising Benue people with the financial capacity to seize the opportunity to own any of the companies, the Governor disclosed that a stakeholders meetings between the privatization council and host communities of the listed enterprises would soon be held as a further step towards completion of the process.

He explained that interested persons could put forward proposals either for outright purchase or concession as allowed by the law.

Governor Ortom stated that the criticisms of the exercise by the opposition was a deliberate ploy to divert attention from the massive defections from their ranks owing to leadership failure.

On the fate of Benue indigenes schooling at the University of Jos given the tensed situation in Plateau State, Governor Ortom said his administration was closely monitoring the situation and was in touch with relevant authorities to ensure that the students were safe, adding that the State Government would not hesitate to evacuate them if the need arises.