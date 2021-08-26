…Says Politics is about building allies not to create enemies

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, members of the party in the South West geo- Political zone of the country under the aegis of Lisabi Progressives Union have thrown their weights behind the aspiration of the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, APC, Niger East for the position of the APC National Chairman.

Speaking with Journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, the group is pressurizing Senator Musa to contest for the position in order to save the APC ahead of 2023 general and presidential elections.

According to a statement from his office yesterday in Abuja, the group said that it was pushing for the Senator after a careful examination of the candidates who have recently been linked for the position.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the National President, Comrade Adeleke Lukman disclosed that as a member of the progressives family, they welcome the party’s resolve to present the best candidates for the Presidency in 2023 and for the National chairmanship position, adding that the time has come for the region to shun politics of bitterness and rally around a strong candidate that will bring good governance to the region and the nation.

Adeleke who noted that the group has concluded plans to support Sani Musa who he described as “youth friendly” and a “bridge builder” across the region, said, “We have decided to prevail on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to contest the Chairmanship position and we will offer him our support at the national convention, because politics is about building allies not enemies. We have examined the portfolio of our party members who have at one point or the other been linked with the chairmanship position and Sani Musa stands out among the rest.

“We are optimistic that Sen. Musa will bring hope and restore sanity to our party. He’s young, energetic and competent to unite all our aggrieved members and secure victory for the party in 2023. Our aim is to support him fully because we are in sync with his agenda for the party and what the people of Niger State and the North Central has done and still doing for our leader President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015.”

Speaking further, Adeleke condemned in its entirety the call from certain quarters for the boycott of the 2023 elections because doing so will be counterproductive from achieving their set goals.

He called on the leaders of the various separationist group in the country to review their stance and sheath their sword in the interest of their people who are at the receiving end of the hardship caused by their actions.

Adeleke emphasized that they are determined to do all they can to unite the party, so that the South West region will be acceptable to the generality of the party members to consider giving them the office of the President come 2023.