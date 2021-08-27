By Chinedu Adonu

Youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Friday announced that it had constituted a high powered team to investigate a statement by the presidency that Governor David Umahi is among the governors that have received money for the controversial ranching policy of the Federal Government.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had while appearing during a Channels TV programme named Ebonyi among the states that have accepted the project, and had received cash backing of N6 billion.

Umahi has come out to deny receiving any such cash on behalf of the State in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaeze.

However, the Igbo youths led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike in a statement said the matter would not be swept under the carpet, adding that “there is no going back on September deadline of the open grazing ban”.

He vowed that the entire Igbo youths would take necessary action should it found to be true.

Okwu said “We were quite saddened when Garba Shehu made the Public statement to the effect that Ebonyi State had keyed into the cattle ranching policy, which of course is RUGA in disguise.

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council has also taken note of the denial by the Ebonyi State Government. But we must say that there is no smoke without fire considering that certainty with which Garba Shehu made the statement.

“We have, therefore, constituted a high powered Committee to critically investigate what transpired and report back to us. The millions of Igbo youths are anxiously awaiting the outcome of that investigation.

“There is also media report that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma wants to opt out of the open grazing ban by the Southern Governors.

“For these reasons, we caution that nothing will make us to allow any Governor to trade away the future of Ndigbo with selfish political ambition. Our people have suffered a lot in the hands of murderous herdsmen and nobody should thinker with any idea of giving away the scarce land in this zone.

“As we said earlier, there is no going back on September deadline of the open grazing ban. Any Governor doing anything to the contrary should be prepared to face the wrath of the masses.

“There is no land available in the Southeast either for grazing reserve, ranching, or whatever nomenclature. This is the stand of our people and the governors must respect it,” Okwu declared.