The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, Wednesday, promised to partner with Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in enlightening Nigerian youth on the ills of corruption and other forms of crimes.

The Executive Chairman who was represented by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol stated this when a delegation of the Foundation, led by the Managing Director, Engineer Abubakar Umar Gambo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Commission’s Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja.

A statement by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said, the EFCC Chairman commended the Foundation for impacting positively on the society and called on Nigerian youths to emulate late Sir Ahmadu Bello.

“We have seen a lot of NGOs, but the fact that your NGO is doing so much and have impacted society is something you should be commended for. Sir Ahmadu Bello is a household name in this country and everybody knows what he actually stands for; leadership and justice are some of the virtues, everybody, likes to imbibe,” he said.

The EFCC boss also promised to work with the Foundation in enlightening the public especially Nigerian youth on the ills of economic and financial crimes.

“The research and advocacy that you are into is something the EFCC will love to key into. We also like to see some of the research that you’ve done, because the EFCC as a law enforcement agency relies on some of this research to know the trends that are happening and it will help us in formulating policies.”

Bawa cautioned youths to desist from all forms of nefarious activities and to be better citizens.

On his part the Managing Director of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Engineer Abubakar Umar Gambo commended the EFCC in its fight against economic and financial crimes.

“We are here to congratulate the Chairman on his appointment as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC. We strongly believe that his coming will inject new vibrancy and zeal in the EFCC and to a large extent, bring investor confidence in the finance sector of the economy.”

He invited the EFCC boss to serve as a guest mentor to beneficiaries of its scholarship programme. The enlightenment programme designed to educate Nigerian youth on the ills of corruption is scheduled to commence on August 31, 2021.

“We have invited the Executive Chairman of the EFCC to come in as a guest mentor and talk to them and inspire them. We feel there is no better person to do that than the EFCC Chairman”, he said.

