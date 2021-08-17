EFCC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- In its determination to rid Deposit Money Banks of all forms of corruption-related practices, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its chairman , Abdulrasheed Bawa, has called for greater synergy between the agency and members of the Committee of Heads of Security of Banks and other financial institutions.

Bawa made the plea, Tuesday, through the commission’s Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, when a delegation of Heads of Security of Banks and other Financial Institution, led by its Chairman, Colonial Samuel Agbanusi (retd), visited the commission in Abuja.

READ ALSO:Declassify security votes after 4 years, Reps tell Buhari

The EFCC boss while thanking the security chiefs for the assistance they have been rendering to the commission, urged them to continue to support the commission by treating requests and invitations from it with dispatch.

“You know that the work EFCC is doing is a herculean task, that we alone cannot do it. We have to have partnerships; partnership with the banks, partnership with people like you who do similar jobs like we do because you understand some of the pains that the investigators go through, trying to get a suspect or arrest a suspect or trying to find information that could be vital in the course of investigation,” he said.

Bawa commended them for coming together under one platform, which he says makes it easier for the commission to relate with them as a collective.

On his part, Chairman of the committee, Col. Agbanusi said their visit to the commission was to congratulate the EFCC chairman on his appointment and explore ways to improve collaboration with the agency.

“We should be carried along more than it is now, because we are the liaisons for the banks. Secondly, banks are very sensitive organizations. What you just need to do is for people to see something happens, then you will have a run on your deposit. If you want an executive director, even if it is the managing director, you write and the person will come,” he said.

A statement signed by Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media and Publicity, quoted Bawa as assuring the security chiefs that the commission has well-defined standard operating procedures and will not engage in activities that are not permitted by law.

Banks represented at the meeting include Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Heritage Bank, Polaris Bank, and Providus Bank.