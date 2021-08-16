By Bashir Bello

Angry youths in Yantumaki, Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina state have barricaded Katsina/ Funtua highway in protest of killing of two residents by bandits in the wee hours of Monday morning.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the bandits stormed Amarawa village in Yantumaki area, killing the two persons, injured several others, burnt down houses and rustled domestic animals during the attacks.

The ugly development triggered protest by the angry youths who barricaded the highways by setting ablaze tyres to expressed their dismay over the continuous killings in the area.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the development to newsmen said the security agencies were on top of the situation.

SP Isah however called for calm and orderliness in the area.

“We woke up this morning with a report of protest by some youths at Yankara area because of bandits’ attack at Amarawa village where two (2 ) villagers were killed by the hoodlums.

“The Command in collaboration with military and other security agencies are on top of the situation as personnel and equipment are additionally deployed to deal with the recalcitrant bandits hibernating in the area.

“Similarly, the Command is calling for calm and urges members of the communities around the area to join hands with security agencies in the ongoing onslaught against the hoodlums,” SP Isah however stated.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that an attack by the bandits on Musawa and Matazu areas of the state last week left six persons dead.

Vanguard News Nigeria