A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and former Governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Chief Ike Oligbo has warned that the attempt by certain individuals and sections across the party in the state to hijack the PDP campaign, precisely the gubernatorial contest for purely personal political gains could create severe disenchantment among stakeholders and seriously boomerang on the party’s fortunes come November 6 Anambra governorship election.

He observed that different groups within Anambra PDP who are jostling for power and control and trying to exclude other stakeholders purely for partisan political postures and gains could further disenchant other stakeholders and result in unavoidable anti – party activities that could be detrimental to PDP’s fortunes in the governorship election.

The activities of individuals and groups who are considered an asset to the campaign train but who are trying to shut political colleagues out of the campaign could open a dynamite that could engulf the party and it’s fortunes. Already this could be observed from the recent disclaimers that were issued by some aggrieved stakeholders of the party and future acrimonious issues that this might bring in the weeks ahead of the polls.

He urged the party to try and bring people together to enable the party work together as one and eventually win the November 6 governorship poll. “Winner takes it all is bound to fail and politics of subtle exclusion of a colleagues is also bound to fail”, Oligbo emphasized. We must reach out to aggrieved members and stakeholders in other to stand a chance of making it over the line.

The Umuoji business mogul and Lawyer warned that underating any stakeholder could spring unpleasant surprises that could eventually truncate the party’s efforts to win back Anambra state, if caution is not exercised.

Vanguard News Nigeria