The traditional ruler of Umuchukwu Kingdom in Oruma South LGA of Anambra State, His Royal Igwe Kenneth Maduka, has been accused of physically abusing his wife (names withheld).

Igwe Maduka is the brother of Dr Godwin Maduka, a US-based medical practitioner who recently lost at the Anambra Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

According to WomenAid Collective (WACOL), an organisation focused on ensuring the safety of women and girls everywhere, it received a distress call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from the victim who was receiving treatment at a hospital in Enugu.

In a statement issued by WACOL’s Head of Communication, Egodi Blessing Igwe, Barr Maduka allegedly assaulted his wife until she suffered a miscarriage. Medical reports revealed that she was pregnant with twins before the savage battery.

After undergoing emergency surgery, she was discharged in July 2021, and upon her return, Barr Maduka asked her to leave their marital bedroom and move to the children’s room, an order she opposed, considering she was recovering from surgery and needed a good bed.

Her refusal to move to the children’s room further increased the disaffection between the couple. On Monday, August 5, 2021, Maduka reportedly threw out her belongings, leading to another bout of violence that left her unconscious. More alarming are reports that he instructed his drivers and domestic staff not to take her to the hospital. It took the intervention of her family members before she was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

According to WACOL, Barr. Kenneth Maduka and his family threatened the victim, warning that she will be silenced and there will be no consequences.

WACOL, therefore, called on members of the public to help get justice and protection for the 23-year-old victim, her widowed mother, her nine-month-old baby and her brother.

WACOL further revealed that this is not the first time Maduka will be reported for domestic violence as it received a similar petition from Maduka’s ex-wife in 2020.

The organisation expressed worry that Barr Maduka will continue to threaten women and girls in society if he is not apprehended and held accountable.