By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

HON. Chukwuma Umeoji is set to begin a door to door campaign in his bid to contest the forth coming governorship election in Anambra State under the All Progressives Alliance, APGA.

Ahead of this,his campaign posters have flooded the streets of Anambra and Abuja,respectively. Cities and towns like Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia, Ihiala, Nnewi and indeed the streets of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja , have the large size posters in strategic places.

The Chukwuma Umeoji Campaign Organisation in collaboration with the Jude Okeke faction of APGA has vowed to launch the campaign soon.

The campaign which is termed Door To Door Campaign will entail little of rallies but taking the campaign to the voters in their homes and primary places of business instead of rallies that have little or no impact where people are hired to come to venues of candidates they already know they would not vote but only attend because they want the money.

Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the Publicity Secretary of the Okeke led APGA said “by the happenings in the courts and the rulings so far, the real APGA candidate will not be distracted by the hasty actions of INEC which removed the name of their Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as valid candidate of APGA.”

According to him,”in the fullness of time, INEC will realize itself that it is not above the law and will be ordered to restore Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji as the candidate of the party.”

“We are not prepared to suffer any disadvantage so the campaigns will commence and run seamlessly as our victory is assured,” he said.

He called on party members to be upbeat and vigilant as, according to him,” Hon. Umeoji will win the governorship election.”