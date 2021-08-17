



By Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has expressed confidence in the ability of his party to win the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra State with a landslide.

Buni stated this Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating the National Campaign Committee for the elections which is headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state.

He said; “I am glad to say with a sense of satisfaction that the growing fortunes of the party in Anambra state and the South-east geopolitical zone, in general, has increased our hope for victory. This will no doubt increase our chances of winning the election with a landslide victory.

“May l call on the committee to concentrate on issues that will add value to the success of the party and avoid issues that may distract us from the path of victory. We should remain resolute, committed and law abiding throughout the assignment and beyond.

“I also wish to call on the officials, party stakeholders and our loyal party members to support the committee in achieving its set target of delivering Anambra state to APC.”

The Yobe state governor urged the people of Anambra state to takw advantage of the coming election to join the ruling party.

“To the people of Anambra state, this is an opportunity to belong to the national party. We should all support the committee for a successful assignment for a brighter future and for the good of Anambra state.”

Other party leaders in the national campaign team include the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator George Akume, some former governors, Ministers, among many other party chieftains.

The campaign committee also has Ebonyi state Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi as vice chairman, while Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu heads the finance sub-committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru heads the special intervention sub-committer, Governor Yahaya Bello heads the security sub-committee and Chief Timipre Sylva heads the election sub-committee among others.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, Gov. Uzodinma said APC’s performance against all forms of insecurity in the country places it in a better stead to win the polls.

“If you look at Nigeria today, you will know that the party to beat is APC because APC has been able to demonstrate amidst global crisis; economic and political crisis that we have the capacity to secure the future of the country and that they have done by coming out strongly to combat the hostility occasioned by the Boko Haram activities, the issue of banditry, issue of food insecurity, social interventions and so on.

“This government has done a lot and that is the party to beat. Look around, is there any political party remaining? The only party that is healthy, united today in Nigeria is APC. So why will you not join a ruling party to be part of the Nigerian project?”, He asked rhetorically.

