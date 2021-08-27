By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Anambra Governorship election holds in November 2021, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Mayaki, Friday, expressed confidence over Senator Stella Oduah’s defection from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to All Progressives Congress, APC, to boost APC’s winning chances ahead of the governorship election.

Mayaki who is also a member of the National Campaign Council for the Anambra State Governorship election, stated this while describing Oduah as a “notable political force in Anambra State” following what he pointed out that over the years she has held “together a strong base of support that makes her endorsement crucial to anyone nurturing aspirations to become governor.”

He was confident while speaking on her bold move and vision for the APC during the formal announcement of her (Oduah) membership of the APC in the company of party leaders including Interim Chairman, of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Governor of Imo and Chairman of the APC Anambra Campaign Council, Hope Uzodinma; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the party’s governorship candidate for the 2021 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba.

Meanwhile, until her defection to the APC from PDP, she has been the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District on the floor of the Senate, and was former Minister of Aviation.

He said: “Senator Stella Oduah is without doubt a notable political force in Anambra state. For many years, she has held together a strong base of support that makes her endorsement crucial to anyone nurturing aspirations to govern the State.

“With her defection to the APC, we are now one step closer to securing victory in Anambra state. This is evidenced by the jubilation that has since broken out in the state and among members whose confidence has been strengthened.”

He (Mayaki) also appreciated leaders of the party for successfully bringing in Sen Oduah on the heels of her defection which will also strengthen the campaigns and make the party victorious.

“I congratulate the leaders of our party for a job well done and Senator Andy Uba who will now be joining forces with a distinguished political figure in the important quest of aligning Anambra State with the center and delivering progressive governance assured to better the lives of all”, he stated.