The leadership of All Progressives Party (APC) says the party is ready to meet All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the field during Nov. 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Chairman of APC in Anambra, Chief Basil Ejidike, stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ejidike was responding to a statement credited to the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C-Don Adinuba.

Adinuba was reported to have said that “Anambra is not Imo where APC can have its way in a political contest.”

The APC chairman said that his party was already fine-tuning arrangements to ensure that it emerged victorious during the governorship election.

“We are having lots of bigwigs entering APC from other parties and even as we speak, I am in Abuja discussing the modalities for more political heavyweights in the state to join our party.

“But, you cannot hear such story concerning APGA because bulk of its members are those using the name of Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to defraud people politically,” he claimed.

Ejidike said that it was ridiculous for Adinuba and APGA to compare Imo with Anambra when, according to him, their party had underdeveloped the state in the last 16 years.

“When APGA people said Anambra is not Imo, is it in terms of development or what? Can you compare Awka, the capital of Anambra, with Owerri?

“Owerri is a modern city with a lot of developmental projects which adds to her asthetics, while Awka is a mere ‘glorified village’ with most of the streets not tarred due poor leadership of APGA”, he said.

Ejidike absolved his party of any involvement in the current crisis rocking APGA since after its governorship primaries.

“APGA is not alone in political wrangling faced by parties, but why they cannot solve their problem is because they are incapable of handling it due to its low political standing,” he said.

Adinuba had, during a meeting with journalists in his office on Wednesday, accused APC of sponsoring the crisis rocking APGA since after its governorship primaries.

The commissioner, who doubles as Director of Media for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Governorship Campaign Council, also said that APC was rooting to manipulate the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state the way it did in Imo during the last election.

“Anambra is not Imo because we cannot afford our state to be like Imo where their governor’s country home could be attacked and insecurity and non-payment of workers’ salaries are big issues.

“Where do you compare our state with Imo? Is it in terms of agriculture, security, education, health, industrialisation or attracting investments?” he queried.

Adinuba, who scored Anambra high in the control and management of COVID-19 pandemic, said that APGA had the secret of retaining its grip of the state. (NAN)

