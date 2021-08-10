…Urges INEC to publish Soludo’s name now

By Chris Ochayi

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has described the Tuesday judgment by the Justices of the Appeal Court, Kano Division, in favour of it’s candidate for the Anambra State governorship election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, as watershed in Nigeria’s political Life.

The party, while reacting to the unanimous judgment delivered by the three Justices of the Appeal Court, praised the judiciary for standing firm in defence of the country’s constitution and it’s statutes

The National Chairman of the party, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, who spole through the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Tex Okechukwu, in a statement in Abuja, called on INEC to do the needful without further delay by publishing the name of Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo as the rightful candidate of APGA for the November 6 Anambra State Governorship Election.

He praised the Justices that sat over the case for their courage, uprightness and commitment to the promotion of justice, equity and fairness.

Oye said that the judgement had renewed the hope of the people of the country in the judiciary and appealed to the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Disciplinary Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association to ensure that any judge or lawyer found guilty of professional misconduct was brought to justice.

While congratulating millions of APGA supporters across the country, especially those of them in Anambra State, Oye thanked them for their steadfastness and support.

He also “thanked the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), NEC and the BOT of APGA for their individual and collective role in stabilising the party while the distraction lasted, and appealed to them not to relent”.

The APGA national chairman urged all those still feuding with the party to embrace common sense and peace and return to the fold, so that “together we will win the forthcoming governorship election as one united family.”

The Court of Appeal Kano had dismissed the judgement of the Jigawa Hgh Court on the leadership tussle in APGA saying it has no territorial or substantive jurisdiction to hear the suit.

According to APGA, the Appeal Court also took judicial notice of the High Court of Awka affirming Chief Victor Ike Oye as National Chairman of APGA.

“It affirmed that any suit in any court in Nigeria without Oye being a party as the incumbent National Chairman is a nullity.

In setting aside the judgement of the Jigawa High Court, the Appeal Court said that all the proceedings at lower court was a nullity.

According to statement issued by the party, the Appeal Court described the Appeal by Mr. Jude Okeke and Garba Aliyu as worthless, undeserving of precious judicial time and accordingly struck out.

“The Appeal Court further warned lawyers and Judges against desecrating the temple of Justice, adding that lawyers and judges should be guided by the oaths they have taken as officers in the temple of Justice,” it said.

APGA further described the Appeal Court ruling as, “A judgement against forum shopping, a judgement against impostors trying to pervert the course of justice and a judgement against judicial officers desecrating the temple of Justice”.

It further described the outcome as a judgement for justice and truth.

Vanguard News Nigeria