As part of his efforts to garner the support of the critical stakeholders, the Accord Party candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr. Godwin Maduka and his campaign team, has paid a courtesy visit to the palace of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe.

Maduka, a renowned philanthropist, disclosed that the visit was to intimate the Royal family, Cabinet Chiefs and other visitors on his vision and reason for joining the gubernatorial race and also to obtain royal blessings as he canvass for votes.

He stressed the need for the populace to consider the antecedents of those they intend to give their vote, insisting that it has become imperative to look at what the candidates have achieved as an individual or private sector participant before seeking the responsibility to do more.

The founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center, USA, laid down his template for revamping Anambra economy and building it to the state of “our dreams”.

The template was a detailed 10 point Agenda, which will simultaneously develop all sectors of the state’s economy.

He also informed his host on the need for Anambra state to attain political freedom, which in turn is the actual basis of democracy.

According to him, “Anambra is a big state which has produced Men and Women whom have excelled excellently in all the fields they find themselves. Therefore, we should not be circled to a point where few persons determine who governs us, basically to their interest.”

Responding, Igwe Achebe, who is the Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, thanked Maduka for the visit.

The monarch expressed great optimism at the 10 point Agenda, agreeing to the Umuchukwu born politician’s ideas of supporting a candidate with evidence and as well the need to practice true democracy.

He extolled the physician for his philanthropic gestures and stated that he is the kind of Man needed to make Anambra better.

Further speaking, the traditional ruler, who is also a Chemist like Maduka, also emphasised the need for his visitor to expand his “Aku luo uno” ( Bring wealth home ) philosophy.

While praying for his guest, Achebe however, encouraged him not to get weary or distracted by the things happening around but to focus more on youth development and empowerment when he eventually becomes the governor.

The cabinet chiefs and the Women group also prayed for Maduka and his team to succeed in their aspiration.