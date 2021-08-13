In practical demonstration of his administration’s determination towards achieving a sustainable food security, not only for residents in the state but citizenry despite global socioeconomic downturn, the youthful, energetic, cerebral Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, recently organized the first annual Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents/Editors, in Abuja, aimed at empowering the relevant sections of the local and international media with deeper knowledge of the peculiarities of Nigeria as a nation, with a view to delivering authoritative reports on the political environments as well as crime without harming the essence of Nigeria’s unity, viz-a-viz, Kogi State story.

The first of the series, titled, “Reporting Nigeria For Nigeria” was in realization of the fact that, to actualise the Nigeria of our dreams, the country must be able to sustain the confidence of Nigerians in Nigeria, and the media should play a critical role. On assumption of office, he never underestimated the level of work that needed to be done with daunting scio-economic challenges.

Functional papers were delivered by key government officials, among, top media experts at the two- day event. Olasunkanmi Akoni, Assistant News Editor, Vanguard Media, who attended the workshop reports.

Kogi state was created in 1991, precisely, August 27, from parts of Kwara State and Benue State. Igala is the majority ethnic group in the state. The state as presently constituted, comprises the people of the Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria. One of the first Qadi in the Kogi State.

The state consists of a wooded savanna region bisected by the southward-flowing Niger River; the Benue River, a major tributary of the Niger, forms part of the state’s northeastern border. The Igala peoples are the main ethnic group east of the Niger, while the Igbira and Yoruba live west of the river. Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy. Major crops include yams, cassava (manioc), rice, sorghum, beans, corn (maize), and cotton. Riverine fishing is also important. Coal is mined for national distribution from the Okaba fields in the northern Udi-Nsukka Plateau, east of the Niger River. Nigeria’s largest known deposit of iron ore is found on the Agbaja Plateau north of the state capital, Lokoja.

At the opening, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade, Secretary to Kogi State Government made an eloquent, explosive introduction into reasons for the session and what Kogi state has been doing to improve the lives of citizenry.

Delivering his keynote address, titled: “Perspective on leadership and aspiration,” Bello, in his flowing white traditional wares, greeted with wild ovation, said, ““When I came into office for the first time on January 27, 2016, our people needed change desperately and their expectations were sky-high. I was the youngest governor in the country and because of our youthful energies and perspectives I know everyone, even from outside the state, expected fireworks and magic, or in other words, an overnight success.”

He said his administration did note magically transformed Kogi State overnight but through the dint of hardwork. “Thus, the best I can do is to say that we tried, and that we have not stopped trying. This is because good things have processes that take time, including development and good governance of a society. Fireworks may light up the night but finally people must calm down and patiently wait for the day to dawn.”

He boasted that his administration does not measure itself by how high it climbed so far but by what depths it climbed out from.

In the last five years the results speak for themselves. By 2018, after about two years in the office, Kogi went from being a violent crime hub and the kidnap capital of Nigeria to the second most peaceful state in the country and the state with the second lowest crime statistics in Nigeria according to the rating agencies and law enforcement records

The definition of leadership to Bello goes beyond mere rhetoric. His philosophy of leadership is the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal. He continued: “The truth is that it requires sacrifice to motivate people. Followers want to see the leader share their hopes and aspirations, as well as their realities. A leader who is aloof from the pains of his people will never end well. If your people are battling poverty while you delight in ostentation and wanton displays of wealth, whether yours or the public’s, you are wicked and callous.

“In a nutshell, the efficient and effective leader must see every last human being under his or her leadership as important in the overall scheme of things. Let me emphasise that any leader can find success by developing and showing empathy for the people.

“Leadership is therefore the means to a lot of potentially awesome ends, but it is not an end in itself. It gives you a platform to do good and effect change. I am determined to give it my best now and in the future.

“There is no denying the fact therefore that we need to urgently rearrangement in the ways and manners in which we relate if we are to arrest the dangerous slide in confidence and team-building among Nigerians caused by years and years of mismanaged diversity. Within the context of Kogi State which is a microcosm of Nigeria itself.”

Making a clarion call for 2023 general elections, Bello stressed that one can easily discern by events such as the seminar that the organised media in Nigeria is already working hard to crack the complex equation of who the next Nigerian President should be. “All I can say is that in factoring your 2023 equations, please allow yourselves to be guided by the National interest to input the following factors: Youthfulness,Courage. Security, that is, proven ability to enforce security, unity and peace in a large territory with a difficult terrain and Diversity, with a clear records in successfully managing diversity which is where most post-Independence leaders of Nigeria have failed.

“Today we have a Kogi State where the youth are predominantly the ones in office, the women have crossed the 35 per cent Affirmative Action threshold of the SDGs and continue to rise and People With Special Needs have adequate representation in government,” the governor boasted.

In conclusion, Bello, however, did not shy away from commending President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing Nigeria with forthright leadership in the past six years.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari has already earned the legacy of developing in 6 years more critical infrastructure for the nation’s Next Level than the previous 16 years before him in this 4th Republic of the Nigerian state. Recent gains in the last few weeks by our military and law enforcement in all theaters convince me that Mr. President is also on his way to winning in the most decisive manner, the battle against insecurity of lives and properties nationwide.”

“His ability to keep calm under fire has taught me to focus on giving my best always, even if those who demand perfection of everyone but themselves choose to deliberately misunderstand my best intentions.”

Bello, after declaring the seminar opened, the state Executive members took turns to make presentions on various topics as it concerns story Kogi story under present administration.

Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh, in his presentation, elucidated on “Achieving food security inspite of global economic downturn, the Kogi Story.”

Apparently, the current crisis is historically unprecedented worldwide with several factors converging to make it particularly damaging to people at risk of food insecurity.

The global economic downturn is enveloped with a food crisis that pushed the price of basic staples food beyond the reach of millions of poor people.

The crisis is affecting large parts of the world simultaneously. The current global economic crises that hit developing countries like Nigeria tended to be confined to individual countries or several countries in a particular region. In such situations, affected countries made recourse it various instrument such as currency devaluation borrowing or increased use of official assistance to face the effects of the crisis.

Faced with the crisis, countries, states and households are faced to find ways to cope with food security.

The food crisis has propelled agricultural and food security, especially renewed commitment to the programme and policies that will involve all stakeholders in food production chain.

In achieving food security in spite of the global economic downturn, Kogi state having in mind the importance of food availability to her citizen is in true collaboration with government and non-government agencies across the state to easy the effects.

Kogi State of Nigeria which is covered with a land mass of about 28,313.53square kilometres with Agriculture as the mainstay of her economy is collaborating with world bank to fund programme such as the agro processing, productivity enhancement and livelihood support (APPEALS) project which empowers youth/women in rice, cassava and cashew production.

Speaking on the International Fund for Agricultural Development/Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD/VCD) also in rice and cassava, Apeh disclosed that

the state collaborating with Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fund project, which already empowering youths and women in the development of aquaculture and cassava production and processing.

“Under this programme known as Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS):600 earth ponds were constructed, spread across the senatorial district of the state, also fish feed mills constructed to feed the fish. Also 100 hectares of land each in three senatorial district had been cleared and fractionized to be shared to youth/women beneficiaries with five cassava processing mills established to process cassava into garri and chips from cassava farms.

The state also established a 50 ton per day rice mill, the confluence rice, which is one of the best rice in the country to take off the millions of ton of paddy rice produced in the state and eight hundred (800) hectares of rice farm established alongside the mills.

The state government through the Ministry of Agriculture has ongoing Agricultural mechanization policy, which has secured approval and procured.

40 MF 375 2 wheel Drive 75 horse power tractor with full implement, some agricultural implements like:100 tractors purchased by Bello and is trusted to two local government areas 1000 power tillers which were distributed to women farmers all over the state. Irrigation facilities, such as: water pumps, among others, procured for use during dry season along the bank of River Niger and Benue. Procurement of implement/farm inputs across the state facilities which were distributed to farmers.

GREEN HOUSE

The state also established the Green House at Osara in the central senatorial district for the cultivation of vegetables such as pepper and tomatoes. Another green house is to be established soon in Chikara, Kogi State. The equipment already arrived. In the area of land clearing, the state has made giant strides to encourage youths/women in agriculture by clearing over 1000 hectares of land at Yagba West in the West, Olamaboro and Dekina in the East to combat food insecurity in the state,

Other measures to ensure food security

Kogi State, under Bello, initiated Anchor Borrower Programme: CBN programme facilitated the empowerment of 14,955 farmers. The resuscitation of Nursery sites at Kabba, Lokoja and Ochaja, to nurse cocoa, cashew and oil palm seedlings to encourage farmers to cultivate those crops to mitigate food security.

Livestock sector

Still moving on in agriculture, the current administration employed 25 veterinary doctors to ensure the welfare of the citizenry through healthy meat consumption and improve food security. The state also constructed/rehabilitated poultry pens for effective poultry production. The state is participating in the National Livestock Transportation Programme (NLTP) of the federal government.

Alape Stable crops processing zone

Kogi state is a beneficiary of one of the 14 SCPZ to be established across the country. The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the establishment of a Bio-fuel factory and sugarcane plantation at the Alape Staple Crops Processing Zone. The Government released money for the survey of 20,000 jobs for the teeming youths in the state.

Barring factors of Covid-19, flood, farmers/herders clashes, cattle rustling, declining soil fertility among others, the state is recording increased food production and food security considering the fact that the gains of the past which slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic have started picking up again.

Conclusively, Apeh affirmed, “Not minding the shortage of resources, Kogi State will not relax in making sure that the availability of food for it citizenry will be her top priority.

The seminar also had presentations on: “Youth Participation in Governance: Effect on crime rate” by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku; “Prioritising Education as pre-requisite for a peaceful society: The Kogi example” by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Kogi State, Wemi Jones Ojo; ‘Achieving food security in spite of global economic downturn; “Reporting Nigeria for Nigeria’ by Editor-in-Chief, Leadership, Mr. Azubuike Ishiekwene; ‘Constructive reporting in crisis situation’ by former Presidential Spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati.

The event also recorded presentations on: “Taming insecurity across Nigeria: Special focus on the North’ by the Publicity Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe; insecurity and the role of women: Case study of Kogi State’ by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Kogi State, Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba; and ‘Impact of Civil Service reform on national growth: Kogi as Case study’ by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Arike Ayoade.

Others include ‘Citizens’ participation and efficient security architecture: What we did differently’ by the Kogi State Security Adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara (retd); ‘Peaceful coexistence in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious society: How Kogi’s three main ethnic groups became one’ by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Isah Idachaba.