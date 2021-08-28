As God adds yet another year to Hon. Mkpakabori LongJohn, the Special Assistant, Information, Culture and Tourism to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Ambassador Prayer Pemu has on Saturday poured encomiums on one of the country’s billionaires, noting that all his efforts will yield positively to the development and growth of mankind.

Disclosing this in a statement he sent to Vanguard, Ambassador Prayer Pemu opined: “Dear Hon. Mkpakabori LongJohn, as you clock another year today, August 28, 2021, may the seeds of greatness you’ve planted in us continue to grow.

“As one of Nigeria’s Billionaires, you have made your mark, which is worth emulating and celebrated.

“We’ll continue to follow your leadership ideas and abide by your directions for the greater project of tomorrow. “Happy birthday to a man sent from God.”