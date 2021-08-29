.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Following reports of a Protest action by stakeholders of the Niger Delta Amnesty office over alleged confrontation for tenure elongation, the Office of the National Security Adviser has denied there is no such conflict saying beneficiaries and stakeholders should continue to support the ongoing reform programme.

A statement by Mr ZM Usman, Head, Strategic Communication made this known on Sunday in Abuja.

He said, “The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to an online news report published on August 28, 2021, Published in the Social media implying that the National Security Adviser and the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme are ‘on warpath over tenure extension’.

“The report is false and concocted to stoke confusion and mislead the public.

“Therefore, stakeholders across the Niger Delta, the public and the media are advised to disregard and dismiss the report as a spurious work of journalism.

“The Amnesty beneficiaries are equally encouraged to continue to support the ongoing reform of the Programme.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme enjoys the full support and confidence of the National Security Adviser”.

The report had said the expiration of the one year tenure of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) as the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is brewing tension in the Niger Delta region as the ex-militants are already protesting the non-payment of their monthly stipend by the Amnesty office.

It added that the inability of Dikio to approve the payment before leaving office, Thursday was a ploy to force President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to reappoint him as the administrator of PAP but that there has been a brewing battle of wits between the Amnesty boss and the National Security Adviser to the President, Major General Babagana Mohammed Monguno (rtd.) over the issue of tenure elongation.

