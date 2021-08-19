.



**Remaining 6 Super Tucano aircraft to arrive Nigeria in September – US Ambasssdor

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has dismissed reported cases of Human Rights’ violations levelled against the country by the International Community on the account of the modus operandi of the nation’s fighting forces in the on-going Counter Terrorism Operations in the North East.

Gen Magashi denied the allegation when the United States Acting Ambassador to Nigeria Kathleen Fitz Gibbon visited the Ship House Ministry of Defence Headquarters Abuja on a courtesy call.

He told Gibbon that the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari is a stickler to the domestic and International laws that forbid abuse of Human Rights.

He said that Nigerian troops are guided in their operations by the extant laws of the land as enshrined in the Constitution and rules of engagements as well as Acts and other laws to warrant any form of abuse.

Emphasizing that the Nigerian Military will not renege on her avowed compliance to the rule of law in a democratic environment and the Military’s commitment to defending the National interest no matter whose horse is gored, the Minister asked rhetorically; What else should Nigeria do to protect human rights and Child Protection Act that the country is not doing presently ?

Magashi however thanked the US Africa Command, AFRICOM and the US Office of the Defence Cooperation for the delivery of the NAF Super Tulcano aircraft and the training of NAF Pilots and engineers.

Earlier, the US Acting Ambassador to Nigeria, Kathleen Fitz Gibbon pledged continued support to Nigeria adding that the remaining six Super Tulcano will arrive the country by September next month.

Gibbon appreciated the progress Nigeria has made in fighting insurgency and the nation’s compliance with Protocols.

She appreciated the Minister for the audience and the agreed plan to reconvene another meeting soonest to consider various documents before the Ministry of Defence touching on the way forward for the promotions of Human Rights and Child Protection Act among other areas of common concerns to the two Countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria