A criminal investigation by FCT police has been launched against Precious Chinwendu, the ex-wife of the former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over an alleged malicious post credited to her against Senator Grace Bent on social media.

Precious chikwendu was alleged to have posted a “malicious content” on her social handles, alleging that senator Grace Bent was after her life and running errand for Chief FFK to deny her custody of her children.

But Senator Grace Bent stated that “has a mother and law abiding citizen, she has decided to clear her name from the malicious statement by seeking justice through the law enforcement agency and also weighing the option of a legal proceedings.

A police investigation is currently ongoing has Precious Chinwendu posted on her social media that Grace Bent and FFK are trying to muscle her from taking custody of her children, a statement which has been strongly denied by the serving senator.

Reacting, Senator Grace Bent stated that she has never had anything to do with Precious Chikwendu as she has only met her twice.

In a statement signed by her Public relations officer, Timothy williams, Senator Bent noted that she had to make a swift report to the law enforcement agency as the allegations made against her person are weighty and no sane Nigerian would have been muted at such malicious intent to defame her person.

She said, “Permit me to thank family, friends, honourable and distinguished members of the parliament, concerned Nigerians and the general public, who have made spirited and frantic solidarity efforts, to stand by Senator Grace Folashade Bent, on the occasion of a recent publication, which was patently intended to defame and denigrate me.”

This publication, which was at the behest of one Ms. Precious Chikwendu has been making rounds on the internet and diverse social media platforms.

“As a civil and law abiding citizen of Nigeria, the distinguished Senator immediately reported the matter to the Police, and investigation is ongoing.

“For the records, a swift report had to be made to the relevant enforcement agency, because the publication alleged that the distinguished Senator was after the life of Ms. Precious Chikwendu.

“This is a very weighty allegation of assassination tendencies and intendment.

The publication also alleged that Senator Grace Bent was out to pervert the course of justice by making efforts at muscling Ms. Precious Chikwendu to abandon her child custody suit.

“This is another bold allegation of criminality and disregard for the rule of law which no citizen of Nigeria who knows his / her onions would be mute over.

“Lastly the publication falsely alleged that the distinguished Senator is on an errand for Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and that they will together abusively activate the machineries of enforcement agencies against Miss Precious Chikwendu.

“As earlier noted a complaint has been submitted for investigation bearing in mind that the publication was primarily meant to incite the public against the distinguished Senator and to criminally damage the reputation she has built over the years.

“Senator Grace Bent is a mother to many and a grandmother who appreciates family values and mutual respect for all and sundry.

“Her interface with Ms. Precious Chikwendu is not in any way significant, and is limited to about only two occasions.

“This is the more reason it became imperative to lodge the complaint, because the suggestion that the Senator wants to murder her is dangerous, inexplicable and unfathomable.

“Unfortunately, the witness referred to in the said publication is Mrs Binta Sambo Dasuki, of whom Col. Sambo Dasuki (her husband), and the husband of Senator Grace Bent, Chief Jackson Bent, have been very good friends and were military course mates for several decades.

“These are relationships that have been maintained for several decades that the publication was carefully designed to prejudice.

on running errand for FFK, Senator Bent noted that she had been political associate of FFK and as such she can’t dissociates herself from him because of his estranged wife.

She added, Similarly, Senator Grace Bent and Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation who was once married to Precious Chikwendu, have been friends and political affiliates for many years, with mutual respect for each other.

“Friends don’t deny each other, when they go through stormy waters.

“Her utmost respect for the dignity of the Court, will not in the remotest terms, allow her to interfere with judicial process or the course of justice, whether in the custody case involving Chief Femi Fani–Kayode’s children or any other person.

“Senator Grace Bent is consulting with her team of lawyer and will not hesitate to seek appropriate redress against the wrongs meted against her, both in law and equity.

“Friends and family are encouraged to be at peace, and avoid insalubrious comments, which may interfere with the ongoing investigation, and other civil actions which may be initiated, at the time appropriate, The statement read.

