The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi lll has enjoined Honourable Shina Peller, representative of the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency, Oyo State, to move the Yoruba race forward, defend its cultural integrity, and bring about peace and prosperity of the Yoruba people.

He gave this instruction on Saturday, August 28, during the conferment of chieftain titles on Honourable Shina Peller and Dr Babajide Ademola Agunbiade as the Ayedero and Atobaase of Yorubaland respectively.

He said, “Yoruba culture consists of cultural philosophy, religion, and folktales. We have rich and diverse culture ranging from our religion, festivals, food, music, art, among others. The role and depth of Oyo’s influence in nurturing a Yoruba identity and consciousness among the Yorubas have continued to resonate across generations and boundaries.

“The Ayedero of Yorubaland that I conferred on Peller is the Ayedero of Yorubaland, literarily means the one who brings peace and prosperity to the world. Peller is ordained to elevate his people and bring peace and prosperity to the world.”

In his address, Honourable Shina Peller expressed delight with the newly conferred chieftaincy title. He lauded the Alaafin of Oyo’s decision to bestow on him the title of Ayedero of Yoruba Land, promising to uphold the tradition and unique culture of the Yoruba people.

Hon Peller disclosed that the Alaafin of Oyo was the first person who encouraged him to delve into politics and contest for election in service of the people of the state.

He said, “the Alaafin of Oyo was the first person that from his vast health of wisdom advised me to join politics and contest for election in service of our people. As my father, I had heeded his wise counsel, and today, even though politics is challenging, I have never regretted the fact that I listened to his advice.

“In carrying the responsibilities that come with this honour, I am mindful of those cherished lessons and values that I learnt from Oba Adeyemi. He taught me that nothing in life is constant; that we must spend our time and effort in service of our people; and that there are times things will get difficult but we must be steadfast.”

Hon Peller further stated that with the new chieftaincy title conferred on him by the Alaafin of Oyo he has been given me a larger platform to continue to promote peace and prosperity in the Yoruba land. “Just as the Alaafin believes in me to boost peace and prosperity in our land and make things easy for all, I will not disappoint him and will rise to the expectations of my new role as the Ayedero of Yorubaland,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria