By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE remains of the prospective corps members who lost their lives last week in a ghastly auto accident along Abaji-Kwali expressway, Abuja on their way to the orientation camp in Katsina State have been laid to rest in their respective hometowns.

The bodies of the dead 5 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) arrived Victor Attah International Airport Uyo, on Wednesday August, 4, 2021, in a C-130 Nigerian Air Force jet.

Three out of the 5 late prosepective corps members and graduates of University of Uyo (UNIUYO) while two graduated from Akwa Ibom state Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

Also sadly, four of the deceased youths hail from Akwa Ibom local state, while Coleman Ezuruike hails from Orlu in Imo State.

The remains of Stella Ekiko ,a graduate of Sociology & Anthropology, (UNIUYO) and an indigene of Ekpemiong Itak village, Itak clan in Ikono local government area, and Victor Akpan , a graduate of Akwapoly and indigene of Nung Ukim Ikot Abia, Ikono local government area were buried on Wednesday.

Also the remains of Miracle Effiong Asuquo, a graduate of Psychology (UNIUYO) who hails from Uyo LGA was interred on Friday, August 6, while that of Innocent Upere, from Ibeno local government area were laid to rest on Saturday morning, August7 in his hometown.

The bereaved family of Esther Ekiko, especially the siblings could not control their pains as they declined to talk to Sunday Vanguard.

However, one of the sisters who spoke angrily simply lamented, “We are not hostile, but the pain is too great for us. Please I want you to tell the government to stop posting corps members outside their region.

“They should allow NYSC members to serve within their own regions, and states. Maybe my sister would not have died if she was posted to serve in her region”

However, the uncle, Mr Gabriel Ekiko, described the deceased as very good, intelligent, hardworkings and respectful

Ekiko who is a teacher and a farmer said, “The news of her death was shocking to the entire village and not just the immediate family because she was a very good and respectful girl.

“The entire community will miss her. And I pray that nothing like this should befall this community and indeed this local government, Ikono again. We are saddened by her death”