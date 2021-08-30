Ortom-Akume

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described as shocking the call by a former two term governor of the state and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for a state of emergency to be declared in Benue.

Senator Akume who is the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, had in a press conference held Monday in Abuja castigated Governor Ortom for his outbursts over the worsening insecurity in the country and the failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to stem the tide.

The Minister also among others accused the Benue state Governor of corruption calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, to beam their searchlights on Benue.

Senator Akume had at the briefing further said, “We call on Governor Samuel Ortom to tender an unreserved apology to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for using foul language and for operating outside the set rules of engagement between the State and the Federal Government.

“Since Governor Ortom has consistently alleged that the security situation in Benue State has deteriorated in such a manner that lives of Benue people are not secured, we call on Mr. President as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency in Benue State to bring the security situation in the state under control.”

But in a swift reaction, Governor Ortom through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said, “we read the text of press conference addressed today in Abuja by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume with other All Progressives Congress, APC leaders from Benue State.

“We had earlier alerted Benue people and other Nigerians to expect the said press conference. It is one in a series of an organized smear campaign against Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

“As expected, Senator Akume and his group avoided responding to the issues of insecurity in the country which the Governor has repeatedly and rightly accused the Presidency of complicity.

ALSO READ: Presidency’s media attack on Gov Ortom counterproductive, demeans FG before Nigerians – Middle Belt group

“The outing of George Akume and others in Abuja was nothing more than a massage on the ego of the Presidency to curry personal favours. As long as he and his group secure their meal tickets, Benue can go to hell. A media attack on Governor Ortom instantly attracts a package from the Villa.

“Akume and his group must have been under immense pressure to hold the press conference and hurl vituperation against the Governor. This, they had to do to keep their jobs.

“The leadership of APC in Benue, having lost grip of the party membership in the state with hundreds defecting to PDP every week, now see a window of opportunity to relaunch themselves into relevance.

“As a two-term former Governor of Benue State, it is shocking that Akume is now calling for the declaration of state of emergency in the state to dismantle democratic structures.

“Is it not contradictory that Akume faults Governor Ortom over his statements on the President’s handling of the security situation in the country but goes ahead to brand the Governor as a criminal and sponsor of militia? We challenge the Minister to provide evidence to back his claim that the Governor is involved in corruption and sponsors militia.

“We recall that when he was Governor, Akume challenged the then President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for not doing enough to end the Jukun/Tiv crisis on the border of Benue and Taraba State. He is on record to have confronted President Obasanjo and said uncomplimentary things to the President. Now he finds it convenient to give lectures on respect for hierarchy in government and age.

“On his call for a probe, we have no objection to that. Governor Ortom is running a transparent administration and has nothing to hide. We however invite Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to begin their probe from 1999 when Akume became Governor. The N2 billion that went missing at the twilight of his administration is yet to be accounted for.

“Akume’s utterances in 2019 are still fresh in the minds of Benue people. After the state came under herdsmen attacks and hundreds were killed, he accused Benue people of killing themselves. That the people responded to him by voting him out of the Senate confirmed their anger towards him.

“Lastly, we expected APC to hold the press conference in Benue to test their popularity among the people of the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria