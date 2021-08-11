As NAWE seeks intervention FG’s intervention

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator George Akume, Friday, hailed the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs, NAWE, over move to lift 300 women out of poverty through capacity building on various skills.

Akume made the commendation during a courtesy by a delegation led by President, NAWE, Veronica Ndanusa, where he assured them of his Ministry’s support with the provision of skill acquisition centres to enable the association to achieve its goal as it is line with the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programmes, SIPs.

The NAWE was established in 1993, as an economic government initiative devoted to entrepreneurial development and human capacity building.

The Minister who was represented by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Dr Stella Maduka, said: “We laud zeal of Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs, NAWE, for its decision to train 300 women in various skills which will lead to the overall betterment of the women folk and in the long run grow the economy.

“The plan to train 300 women is commendable but NAWE should explore other possible means of funding from the Ministry of Finance and the African Development Bank, AFDB.

“Our Ministry will make effort to support your course through the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

Earlier, the President, NAWE, Veronica Ndanusa, in her remarks appealed for inclusion of women in all interventions from the Ministry.

