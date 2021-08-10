…Wants referendum for self-determination

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, NINAS, yesterday, vowed to organise a One Million March in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States from 14th to 21st September, 2021 to demand for a referendum on self-determination and abolition of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

NINAS is the umbrella body of leading regional self-determination groups in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria.

The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, holds from 14th to 21st September, 2021.

In a statement by the Communications Manager to NINAS, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, stated that the One Million March is expected to be led by a renowned Historian, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye; respected Varsity Don, Prof. Yusuf Turaki; the Secretary-General of NINAS, Mr. Tony Nnadi; and National Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Wale Adeniran, amongst others.

The statement reads: “We have read a trending statement authored by a faceless group demanding for the ban of Ilana Omo Oodua from making presentation before the world at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, UNGA.

“We wish to say very expressly that Ilana Omo Oodua, contrary to media reports, will not be making any official presentation at UNGA.

“What will be happening at UNGA is that the members of Ilana Omo Oodua under the leadership of Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye alongside other members of NINAS from the Lower Niger and Middle Belt of Nigeria will be holding a One Million March opposite the United Nations Headquarters in New York, United States from 14th to 21st September, 2021 to demand for a referendum to decide on the rights to self-determination of the people who want an end to unitary systems of Nigeria which has been turned into an apartheid state.

“We shall also be demanding, first and foremost, for the abolition of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria which we have shown to be a fraud perpetrated against the people of the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria given that the people did not make it.

“All the sons and daughters of the South East, South South, South West and Middle Belt’s clans, living in the United States of America, are being mobilised to stand up for their Indigenous Nationalities by participating in the one week one Million March for the liberation of their people.

“The planned march shall be historic and epoch-making. We want the whole world to see the level of injustice, oppression and intimidation currently going on in Nigeria. The time is now.”

