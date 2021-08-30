.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state will today ( Tuesday) sign the anti-open grazing bill into law.

The information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo said this in Akure, the state capital.

Ojogo in the terse statement last night said that ” ln line with the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos, the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN will tomorrow, 31st August 2021, sign the Anti-open Grazing Bill into Law.

Recall that the state House of Assembly forwarded the bill to the governor weeks back after it was passed into law.

The governor thereafter forwarded the same to the Justice Ministry in the state for legal inputs.

