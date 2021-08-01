Akanbi And son

By Olayinka Ajayi





Senator Soji Akanbi has felicitated with his 21yr old son who was called to the Nigerian Bar.

Speaking during the dinner party held in Abuja, the 21 years old lawyer who bagged his LLB from the University of Manchester, UK in 2019, at the age of 19, noted that his path to success was not a smooth ride and law school almost shook his confidence for excellence, and to further complicate issues, the coronavirus pandemic caused a major set back in finishing up at the law school in 2020, despite this, he was still able to pull up courage and strength to pass through in flying Colours.

The young Barrister, commended the organizers of this year’s call to bar, for the well organized three days event held at eagle square Abuja, from Tuesday 27th to Thursday 29th July amidst COVID restrictions.

Responding to his next step after law school, He noted that he’ll like to take a one-year break to go through NYSC before proceeding with his Master’s degree.

The family is blessed with three young men who have proven to toe the path of success in their chosen careers. Mum and Dad, Mrs. Folake and Sen Akanbi, were both excited and overjoyed having just celebrated the success of the second born of the family, an Economist who got ACA certified barely 9 months ago and works as a Chartered Accountant/Finacial analyst with PWC UK. The firstborn is a Civil Engineer and CEO of Trifecta Integrated Services Ltd. Seeing the last born of the three boys progress in his chosen career calls for another round of celebrating God’s faithfulness.