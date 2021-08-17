By Bashir Bello

The Kano business community under the auspices of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, KACCIMA, have on Monday declared interest to acquire the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA.

The Acting President, KACCIMA, Amb. Usman Darma declared the interest while briefing newsmen in the state on Monday.

The move followed the announcement by the Federal Government to concede the Kano, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt international airports.

Amb. Darma said it’s decision to acquire the airport was informed by it previous experience with the privatization of the electricity company which was acquired by people from outside the state where it services were unfriendly with exorbitant charges.

The business mogul said it is making frantic efforts to concedes the airport as he boasted that they have the capacity to acquire the airport citing Ado Bayero Mull housing Shoprite as part of it landed properties worth over N50 billion.

He said plans are also to bring foreign and local partners on board to ensure smooth and efficient running of the airport and improve its activities, revenue and employment generation.

According to him, “We have consulted key stakeholders such as our business mogul and father, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, commercial and private airliners, hoteliers and other relevant stakeholders in a bid to take over the concession of the facility.

“We have formed a technical committee, saddled with the responsibility to look at the guidelines and how to acquire the facility based on the guidelines set by the Federal Government. We have given them two weeks to look at the guidelines and report back to us to avoid any chances whereby the Federal Government will take us unawares by handing over the facility to an outside company or entity.

“It is also part of the guidelines that foreign partners must be brought on board in order to get the concession. I believe if we invite foreign partners, they would help us manage the business more efficiently because they have more skills and wherewithal.

“Acquiring the concession is a great benefit to the people of Kano as it would subsidise services for them, generate revenue for the government and provide employment opportunities,” Amb. Darma stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria