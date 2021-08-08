.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

An attempt by armed bandits to kidnap 16 persons forced out of their vehicles while travelling along Magami -Tofa highway in Guzau, Zamfara State was at the weekend foiled by a Fighter aircraft of Air Component, Operation Hadarin Daji.

Vanguard gathered that an Alpha Jet while on a reconnaissance mission in the North West theatre on Saturday, August 7 2021, observed 4 empty vehicles including 2 Golf Volkwagon sedans in Grey and Red colours off the roadside with all doors ajar.

Further Air Intelligence revealed that 16 persons who were occupants of the vehicles were being marched intọ the Bush by Bandits.

A source who captured the encounter said, “While returning from a recce mission, at a location approximately 19.5 nautical miles South West of Gusau town, precisely between Magami and Tofa, the NAF Alpha jet sighted suspected bandits on 5 motorcycles who had blocked Magami-Gusau road in an ongoing attempt at kidnapping commuters.

“About 2 kilometres into the bush, the suspected bandits were sighted with about 16 persons being led further into the bushes.

“On sighting the Alpha jet, the bandits abandoned their motorcycles and fled into the bush in disarray while the commuters ran back to their vehicles in liberation and gratitude and drove off.

“The pilot exercised restraint in engaging with ammunition onboard the Alpha jet to avoid any unintended injury to the innocent citizens.

“However, the aircraft maintained maximum presence over the exact kidnap point to ensure the safety of innocent citizens within the area.”

When Contacted, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet said he will respond in due course.