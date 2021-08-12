….urges restructuring of Nigeria to tackle insecurity

By Chioma Onuegbu

POLITICAL stakeholders of Akwa Ibom state have been advised to zone the governorship position to Oron ethnic nationality in 2023 in the interest of peace, equity and fairness.

Oro Youth Movement (OYOM), a foremost civil rights organization in Oron gave the advice in a communique’ issued at the end of its General Assembly held last weekend in Oron local government area.

In the communique’ which was signed by its Director, Media & Publicity, Comrade Roselyn Ntekim and made available to newsmen Wednesday in Uyo, the state capital, OYOM condemned in strong terms the oppressive attitude of the Ibibio and Annang ethnic nationalities over the governorship position in the state.

OYOM condemned a situation where only two out of the three main ethnic nationalities have occupied the governorship position since the creation of Akwa Ibom State in 1987.

The communique’ reads in part, “The General Assembly of Oro Youth Movement (OYOM), a foremost civil rights organization in Oron Akwa Ibom State met on Saturday, August 7, 2021, presided over by its President, Comrade Edet Eyo and after having carefully discussed matters affecting the movement, Oro people and the Nation, affirm adoption of the tripod arrangement of sharing political offices in Akwa Ibom State by the founding fathers of in 1987.

” The general Assembly condemn in strong terms the oppressive attitude of major ethnic groups in Akwa Ibom State who have consistently denied Oro people the opportunity to lead the state for the past 34 years of the State’s existence.

“And in the interest of peace, equity and fairness, we urge the political stakeholders of Akwa Ibom state to zone the 2023 Governorship position to Oro ethnic Nationality- the third leg of the tripod since the Ibibio and Annang have had their turn.

“We call on our dear Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel to ensure the completion of all ongoing road projects in Oro ethnic nationlity, particularly, Etebi- Enwang road and Uyo-Nsit Atai-Oron road”

OYOM expressed profound gratitude to the Senate for the passage of University of Maritime Studies, Oron Bill and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to give his assent to the Bill without delay.

The group which condemned the massive killings, and incessant kidnappings in the country, noted that the failure of government to tackle the insecurity challenge despite all measures already taken, points to the fact that Nigeria was ripe for restructuring.

According to the communique’ OYOM, therefore, called on Buhari’s led government to be more alive to its responsibility of securing the lives and property of Nigerians, “because it is one of the primary functions of government.

“We re-affirm the suspension of Victor Mkpofor and his cohorts for anti Movement activities in line with our resolutions of December 31, 2020. Similarly, the general Assembly withdrew the suspension of Jacob Etim Nsoh, who duly apologized and promised to be lawful and loyal to the Movement (OYOM)”, the communique’ arded.

According to the communique’ other sister organizations present at the OYOM General Assembly were Oron National Forum (ONAF) led by the National President, Comrade Ita Ante, and Oron Women Acton Group(OWAG) led by the President, Comrade Nnemine Mba as well as affiliated groups such as Afang-ki Akpakip ORO Nation, Obio Nlap ORO, Uyo, ORO International Youth Forum, Eyo Akanibio, Oro Students Union.