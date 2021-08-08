By Jimoh Babatunde

The Edo State Government, during the week, met with stakeholders to finalise plans on the construction of a new market to connect farmers in the state with potential buyers.

The engagement session tagged: Edo Farmers Market Stakeholders’ Forum, organised by the Edo State Skills Development Agency, EdoJobs, assembled agricultural stakeholders in the state to brainstorm on the viability of the project.

Stakeholders represented at the meeting include Farmers Association/Cooperatives, Heads of Agriculture Departments in local governments, Ministry of Agriculture, Aggregators and Processors.

Others are exporters, including Edo Exporters Cluster and the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, drivers, agripreneurs, market unions and community heads, among others.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said: “The Edo State Government has finalised plans for the opening of a new market to connect farmers in the state with potential buyers.

“The market will be an access point where local farmers can bring their produce and achieve increased sales. It is to be located along the Benin-Lagos Road where travellers can easily access farm produce at an affordable price.

“The stakeholders’ engagement today was a brainstorming session on the project to ensure that every stakeholder is carried along in that process,” she added.

Dare further stated: “The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government is committed to ensuring the realisation of the project, as it will see that farmers are exposed to new markets and buyers for their produce.

“The government, through Edojobs, will serve as a catalyst, ensuring that all stakeholders are involved in the making of a hub for travellers, aggregators and farmers. The government is funding it, guaranteeing a safe and conducive environment for business to take place.”

Vanguard News Nigeria