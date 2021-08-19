By Peter Duru – Makurdi

No fewer than 100 aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state have drag the National leadership of the party to court seeking the dissolution of the 13 member Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and nullification of all its actions.

The action, an Originating Summons with Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/938/2021 as well as a Motion for Interlocutory Injunction was filed Wednesday August 18, 2021 by Counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr. Samuel Irabor at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The aggrieved members premised their action on the fact that the 13-member Caretaker Committee fell short of the constitutionally required 24 member spread across not less than two-third of the 36 States and the FCT for any governing body of a political party, whether substantive or acting, as stipulated under Section 223(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as altered).

They are also contending that the headship of the Caretaker Committee by a sitting Governor who by implication holds dual executive offices was prohibited by Section 183 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17(4) of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended).

According to them by Article 13(4)(xvi) of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended) only the National Working Committee rather than the NEC of the party can constitute a Caretaker Committee in whatever form, nature or guise.

They also averred that the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who administered the oath of office on Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as purported Caretaker Chairman lacked the powers to do so under any provision of the APC Constitution, 2014 (as amended) as he was neither a member of the National Working Committee or even a member of the NEC of the APC.

They are therefore seeking among others an order of injunction restraining the Caretaker National Chairman from carrying out the functions, duties, responsibilities and privileges of the National Chairman of the party in dual capacity with his executive functions as the Governor of Yobe State.

“An order nullifying all the steps, actions, activities, measures and decisions of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for and on behalf of the APC for being null, void and of no effect. Any other orders that the Court may deem fit to make.”

Those joined in the suit are the APC, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, the National Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Others are the APC Benue state chapter, Benue state Chairman of APC, Comrade Abba Yaro, the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami and the Independent National Electoral Commission.