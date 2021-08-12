The AGCare Foundation in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN) hosted 220 professional and amateur golfers at its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Delta State. The tournament was held from Wednesday 21st to Saturday, 24th July 2021.

The 10th year remembrance of Late Chief Paul Monye also fell during the tournament and a moment of silence was held in his honour.

Chukwuka and Ugo Monye represented their mother Mrs Grace Monye and their sisters Isioma, Ogor, and Ifeoma.

Speaking at the tournament, the Founder of AGCare Foundation, Chukwuka Monye said, “Each year, we focus on different initiatives and this year we are focusing on providing care to the elderly, in honour of my father’s 10th-year remembrance.”

AGCare Foundation continues to contribute to the social development of Nigerians by providing access to social infrastructure to the underserved.

