AGCare Foundation hosts Edo Dep Gov, other dignitaries at its Charity Golf Tournament

The AGCare Foundation hosted several dignitaries, professional and amateur golfers at its 2nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria (PGAN)themed “Swing for a Cause”.

Over 220 golfers participated in the tournament which was held from Wednesday 21st to Saturday, 24th July 2021 at the Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Delta State.

In attendance were Honorable Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor Edo State; Mr Osarodion Ogie, Secretary-General to the Edo State Government; Barrister Wole Iyamu, Solicitor General of Edo State; and Dr Kingsley Emu, Chief Economic Adviser to the Delta State Governor; as well as other dignitaries.

The tournament this year focused on raising funds for the AGCare Elderly Home, which provides a safe and nurturing environment for seniors to socialize with their peers while receiving quality care.

The Deputy Governor and SSG of Edo State expressed delight at the initiatives and achievements of the Charity Golf Tournament. PGAN also expressed pleasure at the excellent coordination of the tournament by AGCare and pledged their continued support to the Foundation’s initiatives and future tournaments.

The Founder, AGCare FoundationChukwuka Monye said “Every year, we focus on an area of social impact, and this year, we are focusing on providing quality health and professional care to the elderly through the Foundation’s Elderly Home.”

The tournament was sponsored by well-meaning individuals and organizations such as Woodhall Capital Foundation, Lily Hospitals, Nestle Pure Life, Woods Restaurant, Vanguard Newspaper, Heineken, and Ciuci Consulting.

